Harshita Gaur on Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey in film: ‘Didn't feel any difference' | Interview

Harshita Gaur played Guddu Pandit’s (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit’s sister, Dimpy, in Mirzapur, where Munna Tripathi (Divyendu) tore her on-screen family apart. Now, years after being part of that violent world, the actor finds herself on the other side of the equation — playing Divyendu’s wife in the web show Waiting Hai. Harshita Gaur discussed Mirzapur The Movie and web show Waiting Ha.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harshita spoke about stepping into such contrasting roles with Divyendu. She also discussed Mirzapur’s transition to the big screen and what sets the show apart. The actor opened up about working with Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur The Movie, praising him for his “child-like enthusiasm and energy.”

Excerpts: How was it playing Divyendu's wife in Waiting Hai after Mirzapur? I didn't think of it that way when I was doing it. I think as actors, we just want to work. We believe that the audience will also understand that these are characters and not real-life people. The bigger win is that people are celebrating Waiting Hai characters - Sugam and Princy also. Like Munna and Dimpy, these characters have also made their space.

How fun was it to shoot the saas-bahu dynamic with Sunita Rajwar in Waiting Hai? It was amazing. Sunita mam is just so good; it was almost like she was giving you everything you need from a co-actor to perform that way. This was something very unusual for me to do, because I haven't done a character like this who is really devoted to her husband and her family. My character shows her strength in subtle ways — for instance, there's a scene where her mother-in-law is constantly telling her how all this stuff can get picked up, and she just picks up one bag and leaves. She shows her strength while keeping quiet. She doesn't want to argue because she is an elder, but she puts forward her point by picking up that suitcase. Her strength is a very quiet strength.

More often than not, we don't celebrate women who portray such strength — they may not be going out of their houses to earn money, but what they are the emotional anchor at home, taking care of the house, and balancing all relationships. This is so underrated. The effort women put in is not valued enough, so Princy, for me, represented that person, and I felt very different playing her.

Divyendu brings a fun energy to his characters. Is he equally fun and witty in real life? It was superb working with him. He is so much fun off the set as well. He is a fabulous actor to begin with, and anytime you are doing a scene with him, you are learning simultaneously. He gives you that playground to perform without overthinking — he is everything you want from a co-actor. Plus, as an actor, these are diametrically opposite roles — Munna versus Sugandh — and he has done them beautifully. He is quite witty in real life and has a great sense of humor, which is always a plus while working on set.

Talking about Mirzapur, who was the prankster on set who always kept the mood light? Honestly, because we have been doing it for such a long time, I know that Mirzapur has a lot of scenes that require you to be in a certain mood where the emotions are heavy and grim. But the one person who really keeps the entire set light is our director, Gurmmeet Singh. He keeps it light for everyone.