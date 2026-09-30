Ranvir Shorey breaks silence on fight with Rahul Bhatt over hitting Pooja Bhatt after 20 years, calls it ‘malicious propaganda and slander’

Ranvir took to his X account to share an HT report of the same incident and wrote his opinions on the new revelations. He said, “I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth! Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not “hitting”!”

The infamous fight between Pooja Bhatt 's brother, Rahul Bhatt, and her then-boyfriend, actor Ranvir Shorey, came to light recently. It was in a new interaction with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast where Rahul spoke about hitting the actor and expressed regret. Now, Rahul's comments on the two-decade-old incident have caught Ranvir's attention.

During the podcast, Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

How did Ranvir Shorey respond to the allegations of physical violence in his relationship with Pooja Bhatt?

How did Ranvir Shorey respond to the allegations of physical violence in his relationship with Pooja Bhatt?

He admitted to regretting his actions and praised Ranvir for handling the situation well. He said, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones. Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge."

Pooja and Ranvir were in a relationship in the early 2000s after becoming close while working together on the film Jism. The two eventually began living together, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2002. Both have spoken publicly about the fallout, giving conflicting accounts of what happened. Earlier, Ranvir had alleged that Pooja's family had portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner and claimed that her brother, Rahul Bhatt, assaulted him following their argument.

Pooja later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. Both marriages eventually ended in separation.