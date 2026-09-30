Jailer 2 song Bindaas: Nora Fatehi features in 2nd dance number from Rajinikanth film; internet calls out makers
Jailer 2 song Bindaas: Anirudh Ravichander composed the song featuring Nora Fatehi which was dropped on Wednesday. Take a look.
Jailer 2 song Bindaas: The fourth song from Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, titled Bindaas, was released by the makers on Wednesday evening. Featuring Nora Fatehi in a special number composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is the second dance number from the Rajinikanth film, following Shamna Kasim, aka Poorna, in Ala Bolelo.
Jailer 2 song Bindaas out
On Wednesday evening, the producers of Jailer 2, Sun Pictures, released the song Bindaas. Their caption read: “Time to go mad with #Bindaas. It’s out now!” The 4-minute-long song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Anirudh and Deepthi Suresh, and lyrics by Super Subu, featuring both Tamil and Hindi. The video shows Nora dressed in a gold outfit with fringe dancing on stage as she's surrounded by dancers. Rajinikanth appears in the video briefly.
Internet reacts to 2 dance numbers in Jailer 2
However, the internet wasn't impressed with Jailer 2 having not one, but two dance numbers. “How bad and stupidly our Tamil cinema has become. Relying on these type of songs. And music directors. Sun pictures must be ashamed for promoting these movies. We don’t need Rajini sir to act in these movie. They need only money from these garbage,” read one comment on X (formerly Twitter). “Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi on one dance floor. Subtlety had the day off,” read another.
“No item song no party for superstar,” slammed one X user, while another wrote, “One more item song?? But why da?? Don't you guys trust the Superstar??” One person even questioned, “Not one but two item songs in single film what happens to our beautifull Kollywood and that too in super one film.” An X user even wrote, “Even now, Tamil cinema continues to portray women solely as sexual objects.” Several comments read in a similar vein, while there were others who were impressed by Nora's dancing skills. One X user even claimed, “Bindaas >>> Kaavaala , Monica. Peak Song daa.”
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprise their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to feature in cameos, much like the first film. It will be released in theatres on October 15.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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