Fahadh Faasil, 44, says he feels like he's ‘married to a child’ in rare comment about wife Nazriya Nazim, 31
While promoting his upcoming film Don't Trouble The Trouble, Fahadh Faasil spoke about his marriage to Nazriya Nazim and said this.
Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have been married for over a decade now. It's rare for them to talk about their life together, even when they're promoting their projects. In a rare occurrence, Fahadh briefly spoke about being married to Nazriya, comparing it to being ‘married to a child’.
Fahadh Faasil feels like he's ‘married to a child’
At the promotions of his upcoming Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble in Chennai, Fahadh referred to Nazriya as he spoke about his co-star and child star Ssara Palekar. “So, I'm married to a child,” he said, adding, “People ask me, your child management patience is great. So, I said, I have one at home. I've been dealing with that. (laughs) But I met a child who dealt with me.” He then praised Ssara for correcting him whenever he messed up his lines, calling her his favourite co-star.
Internet calls Fahadh Faasil ‘weird’
As soon as Fahadh's awkward speech began circulating on social media, the internet had opinions. “What did I just hear,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user reacting to his comment. “Its looking disgusting, around children you have to be mindful of ur speech,” wrote another. Some were just confused with his choice of words, with one pointing out, “I met a child... not married,,, be careful.” Others also called out Fahadh's word choice on social media. “What a weird thing to say,” wrote an Instagram-user while another pointed out, “Tbh that’s true he married her when she was 19 when he was 30+”
About Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim
Fahadh and Nazriya first met in 2013 while shooting for Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), in which they played husband and wife. The couple was engaged by the time the film even hit screens. They got married in August 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in the presence of their loved ones when he was 32, and she was 19. They reunited on-screen years later for Trance (2020).
In June, Nazriya sparked rumours about trouble in their marriage when she posted about ‘red flags’ on her Instagram. “I used to think bulls were crazy for chasing red flags but here I am,” read her post. While many wondered if she was talking about Fahadh, others thought she was referring to the shoot for her next film, Gracias El Clásico, which seemed to be set in Spain.
Last seen in Patriot and Idhayam Murali, Fahadh's Don't Trouble The Trouble will be released in theatres on October 2. He also has Karate Chandran lined up. Nazriya also has Scene lined up apart from Gracias El Clásico. She last starred in Sookshmadarshini in 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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