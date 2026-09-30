Meet Lalit Prabhakar: Marathi actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Lalit is primarily known for his work in Marathi cinema and is regarded as one of the leading contemporary actors in the industry. He made his acting debut in 2008 but rose to prominence with the popular daily soap Julun Yeti Reshimgathi in 2013.

While Rajkummar’s transformation into Nikam has caught attention, another actor has piqued viewers’ curiosity — Lalit Prabhakar, who plays Ajmal Kasab. A familiar face in Marathi cinema, Lalit has built a career across films, television and theatre. Let’s take a look at his journey.

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao -starrer Prahaar : The Ujjwal Nikam Story was released on Tuesday, giving fans a detailed look at the biographical drama based on special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and the trial of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Ajmal Kasab.

He made his big-screen debut as a lead with Paresh Mokashi’s Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017), for which he won the Maharashtra State Film Award. He went on to establish himself as a leading man with films such as Hampi (2017), in which he played a charming romantic lead.

Lalit later played a double role in the horror-comedy Zombivli (2022) and earned praise for his performances in slice-of-life dramas such as Medium Spicy (2022) and Sunny (2022). He has also featured in films exploring contemporary relationships and everyday lives, including Aarpar (2025) and Super Duperr (2026). For Aarpar, he received a Filmfare Marathi Best Actor nomination and won the Zee Chitra Gaurav Award for Best Jodi alongside Hruta Durgule.

Lalit has also worked extensively in the OTT space, featuring in popular series such as Shantit Kranti, Pet Puraan and The Raikar Case.