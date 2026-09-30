Isha Rikhi apologises to fans for disappointing them after Bigg Boss 20 eviction: ‘Last few weeks were not easy for me’

Punjabi rapper and singer Badshah's ex-wife and actor Isha Rikhi entered Bigg Boss 20 as a participant, and after spending three weeks in the show, she was evicted during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, after her eviction, the actor has penned a note on social media apologising to fans for disappointing her. Isha Rikhi shares first post after Bigg Boss 20 eviction.

Isha Rikhi shares note for fans after Bigg Boss 20 eviction On Wednesday, Isha took to Instagram and shared her first post after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20. She wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever.❤️. Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support mean to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn't support me. I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way."

She added, "The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to."

Isha further expressed gratitude and apologised for disappointing fans and wrote, "I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry. I'm still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn't express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I'm truly, truly grateful."