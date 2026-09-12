Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan calls Qazi Touqeer the ‘rockstar’ of the house

Now in the first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was seen praising Qazi for dominating the house in the opening week. Salman also singled out Qazi's entertaining persona. “Iss ghar main kitne bhi stars hain, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer. Poore week main apne Owww karke chal rahe the… Mujhe sikha do na ‘I am a rockstar baby.' (There may be many stars in this house, but there's only one rockstar, and that's Qazi Touqeer. All week, you have been walking around going ‘Owww!' Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.')" Salman said.

Bigg Boss 20 kicked off last week, with host Salman Khan introducing the 16 contestants this season. Within just a few days, if any contestant has managed to garner attention inside the house, it was singer and Fame Gurukul-fame Qazi Touqeer . Clips of his antics from the show and live feed went viral, as he sang songs, feuded with other contestants and left many with sleepless nights in Bigg Boss. His line, “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!” also became a viral catchphrase.

Qazi is already emerging as one of the more noticeable personalities in the house, but his behaviour is also giving viewers a sense of déjà vu. His tendency to put himself at the centre of conversations and constantly talk about his achievements is reminiscent of Tanya Mittal. In a video from the live feed, Qazi was seen sitting with a group of contestants and telling them that he had built a special “coffee tanki” at his home in Kashmir, similar to a water tank, simply because he is a coffee lover. In another video doing the rounds on social media, he claimed that he is a commando and can do 20 push-ups in five minutes.

Salman then made the rest of the Bigg Boss 20 contestants do Qazi's signature dance step. They followed his request and did it with Qazi. Salman then jokingly revealed that the step is difficult for him to do.

In another clip, Qazi was seen talking to Arishfa and making another unusual claim. He said, "Main normal insaan nahi hoon. Tum socho main 3 din mein 1 ghanta soya hoon fir bhi energetic hoon (I am not a normal person. I have slept only for 1 hour in 3 days and still I am energetic)."

The Kashmiri singer first shot to nationwide fame in 2005 when he won the reality singing show Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of Indian reality television at the time.