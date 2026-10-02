Amitabh Bachchan gives a hilarious reply as KBC 18 contestant says she fell asleep while watching this film of his

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan does more than just host Kaun Banega Crorepati. He often chats with contestants about their lives, shares anecdotes from his own journey and listens to their stories. In a recent episode, Big B had a hilarious reaction when a contestant revealed that she had fallen asleep while watching his 1997 film Mrityudaata. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted several seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to contestant's view on Mrityudaata Contestant Almas Khan from Jaipur shared a childhood memory with Big B. She revealed that she is a big movie buff and recalled watching Big B's 1997 film Mrityudaata at the famous Raj Mandir theatre in Jaipur. She said that she was young at the time and had gone to watch the film with her cousins. However, Almas told Amitabh Bachchan that she found Raj Mandir so beautiful and comfortable that she ended up falling asleep during the movie.

Almas told the megastar, "Film toh mere samajh aayi nahi itna. Lekin jagah itni khubsurat thi aur AC laga tha ki main so gayi. I swear sir, jab meri aankh khuli toh film khatam ho chuki thi aur aapka gaana chal raha tha (I didn't understand anything in the film. But Raj Mandir was beautiful and had air-conditioning. I got so comfortable that I fell asleep during the film. When I woke up, the movie had already ended, and your song was playing on the screen)."

She then told Big B that Mrityudaata was still the first film of his that she remembered watching on the big screen. The host was visibly disappointed and gave a quick, witty reply. He jokingly asked her, "Ek min thehar jaayie, sote sote kaise dekli aapne? Picture toh khatam hogayi, toh kya dekha aapne? (Wait a minute, how did you watch it while sleeping? The film ended, so what exactly did you watch?)."