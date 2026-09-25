Amitabh Bachchan reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest strength as he praises him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
On KBC 18, Amitabh Bachchan asked Rajkummar Rao about Shah Rukh Khan, pointing out that the two actors share a Delhi connection.
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao opened up about his early days in Mumbai and his admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The actor, who will be seen on the show with his Prahaar co-star Wamiqa Gabbi and the man the movie is based on, Ujjawal Nikam, recalled how Shah Rukh’s journey from Delhi to becoming a Bollywood superstar inspired him when he was starting out.
Rajkummar recalls his early days
During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Rajkummar about Shah Rukh Khan, pointing out that the two actors share a Delhi connection. Rajkummar said he had decided at a young age that he wanted to become an actor and had closely followed Shah Rukh’s journey.
“Sir, since you are from Delhi yourself, and I too had decided at a very young age that I wanted to pursue acting... Also, there used to be a poster of yours in my mother's room because you have always been number one, and we have all drawn inspiration from you. As I was saying, I was deeply inspired by Shah Rukh Sir's journey; how a boy from a middle-class family in Delhi started out in theatre, did numerous TV shows, and eventually became a massive superstar. When I first came to Mumbai for a show, though I didn't get selected, I used to stand outside his bungalow, right in front of Mannat.”
Amitabh Bachchan praises Shah Rukh
Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Shah Rukh on several projects like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein and more, also shared his thoughts on the actor. Speaking about his experience of working with him, he said, "Main batata hoon maine unke sath kaam kiya hain aur woh aise insaan hain ki woh kisi bhi baat par haar nahi mante, koi bhi samasya ho woh sirf bolte hain aur samne wale ka confidence kitna badate hain (Let me tell you, I have worked with him, and he is the kind of person who never gives up on anything; no matter the problem, just by speaking, he boosts the other person's confidence tremendously)."
About Rajkummar Rao's next
Rajkummar Rao’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 comes ahead of Prahaar, an upcoming biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The trailer placed significant emphasis on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The project also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in key roles. The film is set to release on October 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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