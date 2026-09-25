Amitabh Bachchan reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest strength as he praises him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao opened up about his early days in Mumbai and his admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The actor, who will be seen on the show with his Prahaar co-star Wamiqa Gabbi and the man the movie is based on, Ujjawal Nikam, recalled how Shah Rukh’s journey from Delhi to becoming a Bollywood superstar inspired him when he was starting out. Amitabh Bachchan shares what he admires most about Shah Rukh Khan on KBC 18.

Rajkummar recalls his early days During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Rajkummar about Shah Rukh Khan, pointing out that the two actors share a Delhi connection. Rajkummar said he had decided at a young age that he wanted to become an actor and had closely followed Shah Rukh’s journey.

“Sir, since you are from Delhi yourself, and I too had decided at a very young age that I wanted to pursue acting... Also, there used to be a poster of yours in my mother's room because you have always been number one, and we have all drawn inspiration from you. As I was saying, I was deeply inspired by Shah Rukh Sir's journey; how a boy from a middle-class family in Delhi started out in theatre, did numerous TV shows, and eventually became a massive superstar. When I first came to Mumbai for a show, though I didn't get selected, I used to stand outside his bungalow, right in front of Mannat.”