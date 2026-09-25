Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub is still taking in the news of Real Kashmir Football Club earning an International Emmy nomination. “I just landed actually, I’m still absorbing the news. Have been receiving congratulatory messages from people, producer Kilian, Mahesh (Mathai, director) sir and Manav (Kaul, co-actor). I knew that we have filed the nomination, but select ho jaegi yeh nahi pata tha. Even though this series is beautifully made, this news is a huge honour. I’m still trying to grasp the reality. It’s an extremely respectable thing,” he says. Exclusive | Zeeshan Ayyub on Real Kashmir FC’s Emmy nomination: This recognition has given me the much-needed confidence

For the 42-year-old, the recognition is especially meaningful because the team never made the series assuming it would receive international recognition. “When you are making a show, you just want to make the best show that is possible in those circumstances. There were lots of discussions, and I think we made something that all of us are really proud of. Even if Emmy’s nomination hadn’t happened, we were actually proud of this one,” he says. He admits it was disappointing that the series did not reach as many people as the team had hoped, but the response from those who watched it made the effort worthwhile. “It was really unfortunate that it wasn’t seen. It didn’t reach the masses as we had hoped it would, but the kind of reviews, from whoever saw it, was what made it worth it. People expressed how it touched them, how they were able to see something different in Kashmir than what we usually see: the violence, terrorism and more,” he says.

Ayyub says the team always knew the story had universal appeal, with the series presenting Kashmir beyond the familiar lens of violence and terrorism. “All of us were hopeful, and we knew that we have made something which is kind of universal. The USP of this was that this is the first time that Kashmir is being shown in a different lens, something beyond violence, terrorism or a romantic lens, that we have been used to seeing. This is a true story of Kashmir,” he says.

The nomination comes close on the heels of another recognition for Ayyub, with his project Our Share of Sand winning the Audience Choice Award at Venice. “My past 10 days are going so well. It’s been so overwhelming for me. One of my other projects, Our Share of Sand, also won the Audience Choice Award in Venice. Seems like the stars are aligning in the best way possible,” he says. He adds that the recognition has strengthened his faith in the kind of stories he wants to tell. “This recognition has given me the much-needed confidence. I have been doing projects like this for many years. I believe that this story should reach the audience globally.”

The actor also sees the nomination as part of a larger shift in how Indian cinema is being perceived internationally. “I think we are reaching the mark, we are changing how the world sees us now. People are recognizing India in a different light. To stand in front of any artist of the world, it’s a win for us,” he says, pointing to Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light winning the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2024 and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes premiering at Cannes in 2022 and going on to be shortlisted for the Oscars.