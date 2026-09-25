Asian Games 2026 day 7 LIVE updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi storm into final after equalling Asian record in qualification

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Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates

Asian Games Day 7 LIVE updates: India have gotten their Asian Games day 7 campaign off to a flying start as the team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh reached the final after equalling the Asian record points tally of 587 in the qualification round. The men's and women's kabaddi teams will play their semi-finals, hoping to keep their quest for gold alive. The women's hockey team will face Japan. The Indian athletics contingent too will look to add more medals to their kitty, with the likes of Gurdevinder Singh and Gulveer Singh in action. The Indian badminton doubles teams also begin their campaign today, including gold hopefuls Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

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