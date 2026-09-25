Asian Games 2026 day 7 LIVE updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi storm into final after equalling Asian record in qualification
Asian Games 2026 day 7 LIVE updates: India are all set to begin their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on September 25, having already added 18 medals to their tally. The shooters will be in focus in the first part of the day.
- 12 Mins agoIndian shooters qualify for final
- 17 Mins agoTable tennis medals up for grabs
- 30 Mins agoDhruv-Tanisha off to winning start
- 34 Mins agoIndia off to great start in shooting
- 48 Mins agoPoor start for India's fencers
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoShooting hopes for India
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoHello and welcome
Asian Games Day 7 LIVE updates: India have gotten their Asian Games day 7 campaign off to a flying start as the team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh reached the final after equalling the Asian record points tally of 587 in the qualification round. The men's and women's kabaddi teams will play their semi-finals, hoping to keep their quest for gold alive. The women's hockey team will face Japan. The Indian athletics contingent too will look to add more medals to their kitty, with the likes of Gurdevinder Singh and Gulveer Singh in action. The Indian badminton doubles teams also begin their campaign today, including gold hopefuls Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty....Read More
Indian shooters qualify for final with Asian record
A great start to the day for Indian shooters. The 10m air piston mixed team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh have qualified for the final of the event to be held later today. They finished top in the qualification round with 587 points to their name, thus equalling the Asian record. If they continue this form, then India can even win a gold medal.
Table tennis medals up for grabs
Two Indian pairs are competing in the quarter-final of the mixed doubles event in table tennis. A win would guarantee medals for both these pairs. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have got off to a good start winning the first game against their opponents from Hong Kong. Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade, on the other hand have lost the first game of their match against Chinese opponents.
Dhruv-Tanisha off to winning start
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have gotten India's badminton campaign off to a great start. The mixed doubles duo beat Aminath Abdul Razzaq and Nibal Ahmed of Maldives in straight games by a margin of 21-7, 21-8.
India off to great start in shooting
In the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification the team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh has got off to a great start. India are leading the pack and are ahead of second-placed Mongolia by a massive 70 points. If they continue this form, then they will definitely qualify for the final, and might even secure a medal there.
Poor start for India's fencers
India's men's team are taking on Hong Kong in their men's team foil Round of 16 tie, and it is not a good start for them. Sachin lost the first relay to Chun Choi, after which Hemansh Singh lost the second relay. Aditya then raised hopes with a win over Ka Long Cheung, but Sachin lost his bout, as India trail 12-19.
Shooting hopes for India
India's shooting contingent have not performed up to expectations so far, even though they won 8 medals so far. However, India can win up to 4 medals in the sport today. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar will be in action in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Aichi-Nagoya in Japan as we bring you live coverage of India's campaign on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 on September 25 (Friday).