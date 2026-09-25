Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The BMW i5 has practical magic

Luxury sedans are alive and well in India. Petrol or diesel, regular or long wheelbase, there’s plenty to choose from. Go electric, though, and the choice dwindles. Every luxury maker is bringing in electric SUVs, which leaves the BMW i5 in a class of one. Like the i7, it has no competition, and at ₹79.60 lakh it neatly fills the gap between the iX1 and the flagship. It’s a big car. The wheelbase has been stretched 110mm to 3,105mm and the length is 5,175mm, which makes it larger than the E-Class in every dimension. Only an ‘I’ on the grille, 20-inch alloys and the green number plate give it away. Those wheels suit it better than the 18s on the 530Li, but the styling remains polarising, with more cuts and creases than some eyes can take. Inside, it’s classic modern BMW. Twin curved screens, open-pore wood, a crystal drive selector and the rotary controller add a sense of occasion. The 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system is a treat. The menus and sub-menus, however, will test your patience.

Up front, the menus and sub-menus will test your patience.

The back seat is roomy but not indulgent. The raised floor pushes your knees up, the seat doesn’t recline and the middle passenger gets a firm backrest and a tall tunnel. There are no soft-close doors and no rear sunshades, which a car this expensive should have. Boot space is 500 litres on paper, but the spare wheel eats into it. On the move, the i5 is about calm, not drama. The single motor makes 272hp and 410Nm, almost identical to the 530Li, but delivered with EV smoothness. It isn’t neck-snapping. I clocked 6.99 seconds to 100kph, while the petrol car did it in 6.45, and the i5 runs out of breath beyond 100kph. The Adaptive regeneration mode is beautifully calibrated, and there’s a proper one-pedal mode too. The brake pedal, though, feels a bit numb as it blends regen with the regular brakes.

The back seat is roomy but not indulgent.