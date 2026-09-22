Bittu Tabahi, famed for cleaning a trash-filled MP river, now tackles Gurugram roads

Surendra Singh Choudhry, popularly known as "Bittu Tabahi," shot to fame after his clean-up of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh. Now, the 21-year-old is back in the spotlight with another cleanliness drive, this time taking his movement to Gurugram, Haryana. In the video, Choudhry, also know as "Bittu Tabahi" can be seen cleaning along with his team. (Screenshots from video (bittu_tabahi/Instagram))

One of the latest videos on Bittu Tabahi's Instagram handle documents his team tackling waste in Gurugram.

Sharing the clip of the cleanup drive in Gurugram on Instagram, he said, "Today, along with my entire team, I have arrived to clean an area in Gurugram. A JCB has also been brought in to clear the large piles of debris."

"As you all know, yesterday we conducted a clean-up along the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Similarly, we are here today to clean an area in Gurugram, ensuring that this cleanliness campaign reaches every single corner of the nation," he added.

In the video, Bittu can be seen cleaning along with his team.

He also posted an open call inviting the public to join their next effort.