Anand Mahindra praises 21-year-old ‘Bittu Tabahi’ for river clean-up: ‘Rolled up their sleeves and got to work’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has praised the collective effort behind the clean-up of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh, while also highlighting the work of 21-year-old Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi. Bittu Tabahi’s Ajnar River clean-up had earned praise from Anand Mahindra.

(Also read: Bittu Tabahi connects with Dutch NGO on video call after CEO offers him job on X. Watch)

Choudhary had earlier drawn widespread attention on social media after videos showed him stepping into the trash-filled river and removing waste himself. His initiative later inspired wider participation, with local residents and other stakeholders joining efforts to clean the water body.

Taking to X, Mahindra said the story stood out to him because it had grown beyond the efforts of one individual and turned into a community-driven initiative.

“I’ve often applauded young people like Bittu Tabahi who simply decided they’d had enough of seeing our water bodies neglected, rolled up their sleeves and got to work. I hope more and more people follow their example. But this story caught my attention for a slightly different reason. This wasn’t about one individual. It was about a whole community coming together. Local citizens, civic authorities, NGOs and other stakeholders, all pitching in to bring a river back to life. There’s something very powerful about that. When we stop asking “Who is going to fix this?” and start asking “How can WE fix this?”, things begin to change. So today, it’s not an individual but an entire set of stakeholders forming a community that provides my #MondayMotivation.”

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