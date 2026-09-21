NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: NBEMS NEET provisional key awaited at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: NBEMS NEET provisional key will be displayed on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, objection window, direct link and more.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2026 Answer Key likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in....Read More
The objection window will also open along with the answer key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections against it.
The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The examination was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
The examination comprised of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination was 03 hours and 30 minutes.
Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, how to check and other details.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: List of websites to check
natboard.edu.in
nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: How to check provisional key?
Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
Click on NEET PG 2026 Answer Key link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Exam time duration
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Time allotted for the examination was 03 hours and 30 minutes.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Exam pattern
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The examination comprised of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Exam shift details
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The examination was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Test and re-test dates
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Objection window to open soon
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The objection window will also open along with the answer key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections against it.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Where to check provisional key?
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: Date and time
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Live: The date and time of announcement of the provisional key has not been shared yet.