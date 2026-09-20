NEET PG 2026 answer key release LIVE: When will response sheet be out? What we know

NEET PG 2026 re-examination

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories on August 30. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.

NBEMS conducted a re-examination on September 5 for 2,445 candidates who were affected by technical issues at two centres in Jaipur.

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be announced by September 30, say multiple reports.

How to check response sheet?

After the provisional answer key and response sheet are released, candidates will be able to access them through the NBEMS applicant login. The documents will contain the question IDs, official answers and responses recorded by candidates during the examination.

Candidates can use these details to compare their marked responses with the official answers and calculate their probable scores before the result is declared.