NEET PG 2026 answer key release LIVE: When will response sheet be out? What we know
NEET PG 2026 answer key release LIVE: After the provisional answer key and response sheet are released, candidates will be able to access them through the NBEMS applicant login. The documents will contain the question IDs, official answers and responses recorded by candidates during the examination.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and candidate response sheet soon. The board, however, is yet to confirm the date and time for their release. The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30 in a single shift....Read More
NEET PG 2026 re-examination
The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories on August 30. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.
NBEMS conducted a re-examination on September 5 for 2,445 candidates who were affected by technical issues at two centres in Jaipur.
The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be announced by September 30, say multiple reports.
How to check response sheet?
After the provisional answer key and response sheet are released, candidates will be able to access them through the NBEMS applicant login. The documents will contain the question IDs, official answers and responses recorded by candidates during the examination.
Candidates can use these details to compare their marked responses with the official answers and calculate their probable scores before the result is declared.
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download
NEET PG Answer Key 2026: All those candidates who have appeared for the NEET PG examination can download the provisional key by following the steps given below.
Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
Click on NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.