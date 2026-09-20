Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: India’s medal hunt begins - Quimcy Dsouza in Teqball, women’s cricket and more

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Here's what India's schedule look like for September 20…

5:30 a.m.: Wushu - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam in Men's Changquan Final.

6:15 a.m.: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualifying and Team Final.

6:30 a.m.: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza vs Yuina Sakamoto (Japan) in Women's Singles Bronze Medal match.

6:30 a.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Women's Team Group F match.

7:00 a.m.: Teqball - Quimcy Dsouza/Mohamed Anas Beg vs Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen/Gia Ngih Trinh (Vietnam) in Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match.

7:10 a.m.: Mixed Martial Arts - Suchika Tariyal vs Altanchimeg Baigalmaa (Mongolia) in Women's Traditional 60kg Quarterfinal.

7:22 a.m.: Swimming - Akash Mani in Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 5.

7:30 a.m.: Hockey - India vs Uzbekistan in Women's Pool B match.

7:37 a.m.: Swimming - Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 3.

9:00 a.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Indonesia in Men's Team Group F match.

10:30 a.m.: Cricket - India vs Bangladesh in Women's Semifinal.

11 a.m.: Shooting - Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final (subject to qualification).

11 a.m.: Mixed Martial Arts: Varun Sanyal vs. TBC in Men's Traditional 77kg Quarterfinal.

11:30 a.m.: Hockey - India vs Indonesia in Men's Pool A match.

11:30 a.m.: Badminton - India vs Kazakhstan in Women's Team first round.

12:30 p.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Singapore in Women's Team Group F match.

3:00 p.m.: Table Tennis - India vs Iran in Men's Team Group F match.

3:10 p.m.: Wushu - Aparna vs Sogand Sinkaeichetan (Iran) in Women's 52kg Sanda Round of 16.

4:50 p.m.: Wushu - Vikrant Baliyan vs Soheil Mousavi (Iran) in Men's 75kg Sanda Round of 16.