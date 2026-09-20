Why did Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss Rebels? Former coach booed in Oxford as he returns with LSU

So much so, that his faithful relationship with the Ole Miss appeared to have turned sour, as he and LSU were met with boos from the home fans in Oxford, Mississippi .

The game carries major implications for the College Football Playoff race; it also revives debate over why Kiffin walked away from one of the most successful stretches in Rebels football history to coach a conference rival.

Lane Kiffin facing his former team has become one of the biggest storylines amid LSU’s SEC clash against Ole Miss Saturday.

Kiffin left Ole Miss on November 30, 2025, after six seasons in Oxford to accept a reported seven-year, $91 million contract from LSU.

The move shocked college football because the Rebels had just completed an 11-win regular season and qualified for the expanded College Football Playoff.

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Why did Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss? Kiffin has repeatedly said the decision was not driven solely by money, although LSU’s contract reportedly increased his annual salary from about $9 million to $13 million.

During an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, Kiffin said conversations with mentors Pete Carroll and Nick Saban ultimately shaped his decision.

“My heart was here,” Kiffin said of Ole Miss. But he recalled Carroll telling him that his late father, legendary defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, would have advised him to “take the shot.”

The emotional advice proved decisive.

Kiffin believed he had accomplished nearly everything possible at Ole Miss. During six seasons, he compiled a 55-19 record with the rebels. He led the Rebels to four double-digit-win seasons and produced one of the program’s most successful eras.

LSU, however, offered a different challenge.

The Tigers have already won national championships under Nick Saban, Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. Hence, the expectation was not to produce a national winning team, but to stand to the expectation that national championships were the norm.

Moreover, Louisiana also provides one of the country’s richest recruiting bases, while LSU enjoys greater financial backing and football resources than Ole Miss.

At SEC Media Days, Kiffin acknowledged that LSU’s expectations appealed to him.

“This job has really pushed me out of comfort,” he said, adding that the pressure surrounding LSU motivated him to pursue a new challenge.

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Playoff exit, Tennessee memories and legacy Kiffin’s departure became even more controversial because it came before Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff appearance.

The coach said he wanted to remain with the Rebels during their postseason run. However, athletic director Keith Carter instead promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to interim head coach after Kiffin accepted LSU’s offer.

Kiffin later said he respected Carter’s decision despite wanting to finish the season with the players he had coached.

The timing reminded many fans of Kiffin’s abrupt exit from Tennessee after just one season in 2010 to become USC’s head coach. Kiffin has also acknowledged that he regretted how he left Knoxville.“I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left,” he said before departing Ole Miss.

Even so, many Rebels supporters viewed the move as another painful departure, particularly because it came immediately before the biggest postseason in school history.

Now, Kiffin returns to face the program he rebuilt, with LSU hoping to strengthen its SEC and College Football Playoff credentials.