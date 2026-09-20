Why is Jake Tonges fined? Reason behind 49ers TE’s NFL punishment after season-ending injury explained
Jake Tonges suffered a season-ending right knee injury and needed help leaving the field, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming an MCL tear and other issues.
San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges is facing an unusual situation after his season came to an abrupt end with a serious knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.
Tonges suffered the injury during San Francisco’s season opener and was unable to continue after remaining down on the field following the play.
However, Tonges’ injury is not the only development stemming from the play. The NFL has now handed him a fine of more than $9,000 for an action that occurred during the same game, according to NBC Sports report.
Why was Jake Tonges fined?
The NFL fined Tonges $9,266 for unnecessary roughness following an unpenalized leg-whip block on Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during the second quarter.
No flag was thrown on the play, which helped set up a 12-yard run by Deebo Samuel. The league nevertheless reviewed the incident after the game and subsequently issued Tonges the fine.
The punishment means Tonges is now dealing with a financial penalty in addition to the season-ending injury he suffered during the contest.
Kyle Juszczyk also fined
Tonges was joined by another San Francisco player in receiving an NFL fine after the Week 1 win over the Rams.
Kyle Juszczyk was handed a $20,033 penalty for unnecessary roughness and illegal use of the helmet. The 35-year-old fullback was cited for using the crown of his helmet while making a block on Myles Garrett during the third quarter of the 27-7 victory.
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Juszczyk’s fine ranked among the largest issued for Week 1 infractions. The only player fined more was Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was penalized $23,027.
Rams players also receive fines
Two Rams players were also fined for incidents from the game.
Tyler Davis received a $6,225 fine for roughing the passer against Brock Purdy after a hit to the quarterback's head and neck area. Nate Landman was fined $11,111 for unnecessary roughness involving use of the helmet.
Tonges placed on injured reserve
Tonges' season-ending injury occurred on a play that left him unable to get off the field under his own power. The injury was to his right knee, and head coach Kyle Shanahan later said it involved the medial collateral ligament along with some other "issues."
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The 49ers officially placed Tonges on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday. The team then promoted tight end Brayden Willis from its practice squad to fill the No. 3 tight end role.
Tonges had signed a two-year, $8 million contract with San Francisco during the offseason after becoming a restricted free agent, making his sudden season-ending injury an especially significant setback for the tight end.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More