Why is Jake Tonges fined? Reason behind 49ers TE’s NFL punishment after season-ending injury explained

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges is facing an unusual situation after his season came to an abrupt end with a serious knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Jake Tonges suffered a season-ending knee injury during San Francisco’s season opener. (AP Photo)

Tonges suffered the injury during San Francisco’s season opener and was unable to continue after remaining down on the field following the play.

However, Tonges’ injury is not the only development stemming from the play. The NFL has now handed him a fine of more than $9,000 for an action that occurred during the same game, according to NBC Sports report.

Why was Jake Tonges fined? The NFL fined Tonges $9,266 for unnecessary roughness following an unpenalized leg-whip block on Rams defensive end Myles Garrett during the second quarter.

No flag was thrown on the play, which helped set up a 12-yard run by Deebo Samuel. The league nevertheless reviewed the incident after the game and subsequently issued Tonges the fine.