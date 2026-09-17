Ladd McConkey injury update: Fresh intel offers relief hours after concerning Chargers practice news
Ladd McConkey was hurt in the third quarter against Cardinals after taking a hit while running a route and was unable to return for the remaining game.
The Los Angeles Chargers could be facing another offensive setback in Week 2 after Ladd McConkey suffered a rib injury during their season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
With the Chargers returning to practice Wednesday, there was considerable attention on whether their leading receiver would be able to participate.
Jim Harbaugh provided McConkey injury update
However, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an unfavorable update, confirming that McConkey would not take part in Wednesday’s practice. "Jim Harbaugh said WR Ladd McConkey (rib) won’t practice today,” Kris Rhim of ESPN shared in a post on X.
The receiver’s absence from Wednesday’s session means his preparation for the Week 2 matchup has already been disrupted.
McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and continues to be considered day-to-day, according to Harbaugh. The Chargers will track his condition as the week progresses while determining whether he can be ready for Sunday.
Encouraging update emerges later
However, ESPN reporter Kris Rhim later provided a more encouraging update, offering some relief to the Chargers community. McConkey was seen working separately from the rest of the team during practice alongside a trainer.
“Ladd McConkey was working off to the side during practice with a trainer,” Rhim wrote on X.
How did McConkey get injured?
The 24-year-old picked up the injury during Los Angeles’ 26-14 defeat against Arizona. The wide receiver was hurt in the third quarter after taking a hit while running a route and was unable to return for the remainder of the contest.
McConkey made an early impact
Despite leaving before the game was over, McConkey had already produced a strong outing. He caught five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, finishing as the Chargers’ leading receiver in terms of yardage.
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His absence could become particularly significant if the rib problem prevents him from taking the field against the Week 2 opponent. Los Angeles would have fewer proven targets available to quarterback Justin Herbert.
Chargers face receiver concerns
The Chargers’ wide receiver group is already dealing with multiple availability issues.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, removing another option from the group. Derius Davis is also dealing with an injury and is currently listed as questionable.
That leaves McConkey’s recovery as an important storyline heading into Sunday. He still has two opportunities later in the week to participate in practice, and even limited work could keep the possibility of playing alive.
Chargers’ options behind McConkey
If McConkey is unable to suit up, Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris would be among the next wide receivers expected to take on increased responsibilities.
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The Chargers could also rely on several tight ends as part of their passing attack. Charlie Kolar, David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden are all expected to factor into the mix if Los Angeles is forced to adjust its offensive personnel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More