Is Joe Burrow injured? Bengals QB confirms Week 2 status ahead of Texans showdown

"If I'm not getting surgery, I'm going to be out there," Burrow said.

Despite his limited involvement in practice, Burrow quickly dismissed any suggestion that the issue could keep him out of Cincinnati’s Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Following the session, the 29-year-old revealed that he was dealing with back soreness. However, Burrow described the issue as "normal game day soreness."

Burrow’s participation was limited during Cincinnati’s first practice of the week. The quarterback was absent from the team’s opening stretch and did not appear to throw any substantial passes during the portion of the session open to the media, according to the USA TODAY network.

Joe Burrow raised some concern among Cincinnati Bengals fans when he was absent from part of the team’s first practice of Week 2.

The 29-year-old was also asked whether the Bengals could choose to keep him out of the Week 2 contest as a precaution. Burrow immediately shut down the possibility and replied, "That's ridiculous."

Also read | Jordan Mason injury news: Vikings coach confirms return timeline as Minnesota updates RB depth chart

His comments appeared to ease concerns surrounding his availability for the Bengals’ upcoming matchup with Houston.

Burrow took hard hit in opener The back soreness comes after Burrow absorbed a hard hit to his throwing shoulder during Cincinnati’s Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium.

The hit came in the first quarter when Burrow carried the ball out of bounds. The Bengals quarterback scrambled toward the left side before Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone pushed him out near the sideline.

With approximately four minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Burrow was forced out at the Tampa Bay 11-yard line following a 6-yard gain. The play moved the chains and gave Cincinnati a first down.

Bengals QB depth chart The Bengals currently list Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback, with veteran Joe Flacco behind him as the backup.

Flacco returned to the Bengals’ quarterback room after Cincinnati traded for him early last season. The veteran quarterback subsequently agreed to remain with the team during the offseason, signing a one-year contract worth $6 million.

Also read | Why did Panthers waive Jimmy Horn Jr? Carolina's updated depth chart reveals new returner

With Burrow expected to be available for Week 2 based on his own comments, Flacco remains the Bengals’ primary backup quarterback heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Texans.