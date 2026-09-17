Is Joe Burrow injured? Bengals QB confirms Week 2 status ahead of Texans showdown
Joe Burrow had limited practice participation, skipping the Bengals’ stretch and not throwing significant passes during the media-viewing portion.
Joe Burrow raised some concern among Cincinnati Bengals fans when he was absent from part of the team’s first practice of Week 2.
Is Joe Burrow injured?
Burrow’s participation was limited during Cincinnati’s first practice of the week. The quarterback was absent from the team’s opening stretch and did not appear to throw any substantial passes during the portion of the session open to the media, according to the USA TODAY network.
Following the session, the 29-year-old revealed that he was dealing with back soreness. However, Burrow described the issue as "normal game day soreness."
Is Burrow playing in Week 2?
Despite his limited involvement in practice, Burrow quickly dismissed any suggestion that the issue could keep him out of Cincinnati’s Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 20.
"If I'm not getting surgery, I'm going to be out there," Burrow said.
The 29-year-old was also asked whether the Bengals could choose to keep him out of the Week 2 contest as a precaution. Burrow immediately shut down the possibility and replied, "That's ridiculous."
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His comments appeared to ease concerns surrounding his availability for the Bengals’ upcoming matchup with Houston.
Burrow took hard hit in opener
The back soreness comes after Burrow absorbed a hard hit to his throwing shoulder during Cincinnati’s Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium.
The hit came in the first quarter when Burrow carried the ball out of bounds. The Bengals quarterback scrambled toward the left side before Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone pushed him out near the sideline.
With approximately four minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Burrow was forced out at the Tampa Bay 11-yard line following a 6-yard gain. The play moved the chains and gave Cincinnati a first down.
Bengals QB depth chart
The Bengals currently list Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback, with veteran Joe Flacco behind him as the backup.
Flacco returned to the Bengals’ quarterback room after Cincinnati traded for him early last season. The veteran quarterback subsequently agreed to remain with the team during the offseason, signing a one-year contract worth $6 million.
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With Burrow expected to be available for Week 2 based on his own comments, Flacco remains the Bengals’ primary backup quarterback heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Texans.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More