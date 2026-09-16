Why did Panthers waive Jimmy Horn Jr? Carolina's updated depth chart reveals new returner

The Panthers selected Horn in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he opened the season as the team's primary returner on both kickoffs and punts.

The Carolina Panthers have made a roster move involving one of their young players just a day after a costly mistake in their season opener.

Horn's role took a hit during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears when he muffed a punt in the second quarter. The mistake eventually resulted in a field goal for Chicago.

Why did Panthers waive Jimmy Horn? Horn's departure creates space for linebacker Tyrel Dodson, a former Miami Dolphins starter who was promoted from Carolina's practice squad after another team attempted to sign him, according to ESPN.

Dodson brings considerable NFL experience to the Panthers. The 28-year-old has made 43 career starts and appeared in 92 games during stints with the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

He also has a previous connection to Carolina's front office. The Bills signed Dodson as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M while Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was part of Buffalo's staff.

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With Horn gone, Carolina's 53-man roster now has five wide receivers: Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie III. Metchie was the only player from that group who was inactive as a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Panthers updated depth chart The Panthers had initially preferred Horn over Metchie because of his speed and ability as a returner. Horn also saw 14 offensive snaps against Chicago, although he received only one target.

Carolina's initial Week 2 depth chart now lists Metchie as the player taking over Horn's return responsibilities.

Metchie has at least some previous experience handling both kickoff and punt returns. During the preseason, he returned four kickoffs for a combined 111 yards, averaging 27.8 yards per return, while also handling one punt for eight yards.

The 25-year-old did not play a snap in Week 1, but his return experience now gives the Panthers another option as they adjust their special-teams setup.

Horn had a bigger role planned The Panthers had spent the offseason looking for ways to maximize Horn's value, with the Colorado product taking over return duties during the preseason.

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He finished the preseason with seven receptions for 75 yards across four games. As a rookie in 2025, Horn appeared in 13 games and recorded 11 catches for 108 yards, along with 69 rushing yards on eight carries.

His offensive involvement was limited in the season opener, however, as he was targeted just once before his release.