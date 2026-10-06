India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hopes for debut home game after Asian Games gold win
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Catch all the latest live updates from the first match of the five-T20I series in Lucknow
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This will be the first match for the Indian team after their gold-medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2026. However, the biggest talking point before the match starts will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be part of the playing XI tonight. India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the series. West Indies, on the other hand, will also come into this match with confidence after their monumental win in the last ODI, where captain Shai Hope smashed a record-breaking 162. One of the players in the ODI series, Amir Jangoo, has been a last-minute addition to the T20I series as well, in place of the injured Jewel Andrew....Read More
Check out India's squad for the T20I series
Here is India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies:
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
Team India arrives!!
The team bus has entered the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as India look to continue the momentum that they earned after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 by beating Pakistan in the final.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the e Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow as India take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series. Follow us for all the latest live updates and score from the game.