India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hopes for debut home game after Asian Games gold win

Live

By

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action before the India vs West Indies 1st T20I

India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India are all set to take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This will be the first match for the Indian team after their gold-medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2026. However, the biggest talking point before the match starts will be whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be part of the playing XI tonight. India will be without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the series. West Indies, on the other hand, will also come into this match with confidence after their monumental win in the last ODI, where captain Shai Hope smashed a record-breaking 162. One of the players in the ODI series, Amir Jangoo, has been a last-minute addition to the T20I series as well, in place of the injured Jewel Andrew.

...Read More