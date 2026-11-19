Lawrence Bishnoi aide Harry Boxer was arrested in 2024, but freed unvetted: DHS
Indian agencies are coordinating with US authorities to bring Jat back to India, preferring deportation over the longer extradition process.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harichand Jat alias Harry Boxer, who was arrested by US immigration authorities earlier this month, had previously been arrested by the US Border Patrol in October 2024 for illegally entering the country but was released without vetting, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has told HT, blaming the Joe Biden administration for his release.
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Jat on November 6 in Concord, California, based on inputs shared by Indian agencies. The 40-year-old was allegedly coordinating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s criminal activities in India from overseas, including threats against Bollywood celebrities, extortion calls to businessmen and attacks on rivals, Indian officials said.
“On November 6, 2026, ICE arrested Harichand Jat, a criminal illegal alien from India, during a targeted enforcement operation in Concord, California. Jat has a significant criminal history in his home country. Jat was previously arrested by Border Patrol on October 11, 2024, after he illegally entered the country near Otay Mesa, California. Under the Biden administration, he was released into the country, completely unvetted,” a DHS spokesperson said in an email statement in response to a detailed query by HT.
The department did not elaborate on Jat’s current custody status.
Also read: Behind bars, beyond borders: Inside Lawrence Bishnoi’s crime empire
India Seeks Deportation
Indian officials, who did not want to be named, said his October 2024 arrest meant he had first attempted to enter the US about two years ago.
Jat had allegedly fled India in April 2023 and subsequently attempted to enter the US illegally from Mexico. “However, if, after his arrest in October 2024, he was released into the country, he got what he wanted,” an officer said.
Indian agencies are pressing for his deportation from the US rather than pursuing the more cumbersome extradition process and are already in touch with DHS and other concerned authorities, a second officer said.
Also read: Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member wanted in 22 cases, detained by ICE in US
DHS Statement and Criminal Allegations
In its response to HT on Wednesday, DHS also said: “Nationwide our law enforcement is targeting public safety threats—including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists. Nearly 60% of illegal aliens ICE arrested across the country have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges just in the US. This statistic doesn’t account for those wanted for violent crimes in their home country or another country, INTERPOL notices, human rights abusers, gang members, terrorists, etc. The list goes on.”
“Under President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (Markwayne) Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Illegal aliens are not welcome in the US,” the DHS spokesperson added.
Also read: Detained Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in US faces multiple cases in Haryana
A resident of Chatarpura village in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, Jat is accused of playing a key role in the Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang’s extortion network across Rajasthan, Haryana and Mumbai. He is wanted in 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan and at least seven in Haryana, involving extortion, murder and attacks, police said. His name has also surfaced in cases registered in Punjab and other states.
According to the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Jat left India using his passport in April 2023 and continued coordinating criminal activities from overseas. Investigators tracked his movements through Dubai and the Dominican Republic before tracing his route through Mexico into the US. He entered the country using the illegal “donkey route”.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More