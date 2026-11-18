Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday highlighted Bengaluru developers' contribution to Grand Theft Auto (GTA)'s growth, revealing that over 1,600 developers at Rockstar India in the city have worked on a significant part of one of the world’s most anticipated video games. BJP MP on Tejasvi Surya (Photo: X/@Tejasvi_Surya) Tejasvi Surya's remarks come as the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) ends, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated video game in India on Thursday, November 19. “GTA 6, one of the most awaited game in the world, has a Bengaluru connection. A significant part of its development has been done by Rockstar India, in this city, by over 1,600 developers,” he posted on X.

Deep Dive How many developers at Rockstar India in Bengaluru worked on GTA 6? What is Dhruva Interactive’s connection to Rockstar Games and GTA 6? Can players in Bengaluru get GTA 6 through Blinkit?

He also traced Bengaluru’s gaming legacy to the founding of Dhruva Interactive in 1995, highlighting its journey from a one-computer startup to an acquisition by Rockstar Games in 2019. ALSO READ: GTA 6 first reviews out: New Zealand gamers praise 'insane' graphics, say game 'did not disappoint' “What's even more interesting is the story behind it. In 1995, Rajesh Rao started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru with just one computer. It went on to become India's first game development studio being acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019.” he added. “We all know Bengaluru for its IT industry, but it's exciting to discover the many facets of our ecosystem,” he further said in the post.