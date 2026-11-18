‘GTA 6 has a Bengaluru connection’: Tejasvi Surya highlights 1,600 developers' hard work
Tejasvi Surya's remarks come as the wait for GTA 6 is almost over, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated video game in India on Thursday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday highlighted Bengaluru developers' contribution to Grand Theft Auto (GTA)'s growth, revealing that over 1,600 developers at Rockstar India in the city have worked on a significant part of one of the world’s most anticipated video games.
Tejasvi Surya's remarks come as the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) ends, with Rockstar Games set to release the highly anticipated video game in India on Thursday, November 19.
“GTA 6, one of the most awaited game in the world, has a Bengaluru connection. A significant part of its development has been done by Rockstar India, in this city, by over 1,600 developers,” he posted on X.
Deep Dive
He also traced Bengaluru’s gaming legacy to the founding of Dhruva Interactive in 1995, highlighting its journey from a one-computer startup to an acquisition by Rockstar Games in 2019.
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“What's even more interesting is the story behind it. In 1995, Rajesh Rao started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru with just one computer. It went on to become India's first game development studio being acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019.” he added.
“We all know Bengaluru for its IT industry, but it's exciting to discover the many facets of our ecosystem,” he further said in the post.
ALSO READ: New Zealand gets first dibs as the much-awaited GTA 6 global rollout begins
GTA 6 will launch in India at 12 am on November 19
Indian gamers will be able to access the game from 12 am IST on November 19, as Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch at midnight local time across regions. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S.
The release marks the next major instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, more than 13 years after GTA 5 was released in September 2013. The upcoming title is among the most anticipated video game launches, with players having waited several years for a new mainline entry in the series.
What is GTA 6 about?
GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami, and introduce the wider state of Leonida.
The game's story revolves around protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who become involved in a criminal conspiracy after an attempted easy score goes wrong. The duo must rely on each other as they navigate the criminal underworld of Leonida.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More