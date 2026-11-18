GTA 6 first reviews out: New Zealand gamers praise 'insane' graphics, say game 'did not disappoint'
As GTA 6 was launched in New Zealand, early impressions from players have been largely enthusiastic with gamers praising the graphics
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has received its first reactions from gamers in New Zealand, where the highly anticipated game became available ahead of the rest of the world as part of Rockstar Games' rolling midnight launch. Early impressions from players have been largely enthusiastic, with graphics, smooth gameplay and attention to detail emerging as some of the biggest talking points.
Aleana Fernando, a 27-year-old Auckland resident, gave BBC Newsbeat a first look at the game shortly after its release. Sharing her spoiler-free impressions, Fernando praised the graphics and said even the game's opening sequence and credits had made a positive impression.
"The graphics are great. Even from the set-up and credits, it's feeling pretty good," she told BBC Newsbeat.
Deep Dive
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GTA 6 gamers praise graphics, gameplay
Another New Zealand gamer, 27-year-old Connor Cattermoul, had already completed the game's introductory mission when he shared his initial impressions with BBC Newsbeat.
Cattermoul described the experience as "amazing" so far, praising the visuals and smoothness of the gameplay. He also highlighted the number of activities and small details players can explore in the game.
"It's amazing. It's got beautiful graphics. It feels really smooth - there's so many little things you can do. It did not diasppoint," he said.
Realism has traditionally been one of the major attractions of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and Cattermoul felt the latest instalment had maintained that aspect.
Adam Simmons, 50, a director of photography who is based in New Zealand woke up till midnight and played the game at low volume to ensure his family was not disturbed.
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He told news agency AP: “The gameplay dynamics are just amazing and the graphics are great and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep, which is impressive,” he said after half an hour of shooting, car theft and jokes about Florida. “You really feel like you are in a world,” he added. “The places and how they’re put together feel right.”
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The excitement was also reflected across social media, with players sharing their initial reactions after getting access to the game.
According to a Reuters report, one user on Reddit described the experience by writing: "It's insane, literally nothing comes close to this."
New Zealand-based gamer and streamer Hayden 'Prawln' Tresch also shared an enthusiastic first reaction, particularly praising the game's graphics.
“I was expecting good. I was expecting, like, really, really good graphics. But it’s better than what I originally thought it was going to be like,” he said.
"Looks amazing. It looks amazing. Oh, look at the sweater! The graphics are insane," was NZ gamer Pope NZL's reactio while playing the game, according to BBC.
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However, complete reviews and detailed reactions are likely to take some time to emerge. According to Reuters, the main storyline of GTA 6 is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete.
With the game now rolling out across different time zones, more players worldwide are expected to share their experiences as they get their first opportunity to explore GTA 6.
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