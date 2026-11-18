Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is now available to order on the quick-commerce platform Blinkit ahead of its highly anticipated November 19 release. The platform is offering the PlayStation 5 version of the game for ₹5,999, with physical boxes containing digital download codes being delivered to customers within minutes. GTA 6 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026. (X/@albinder)

Eternal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the availability in a post on X, revealing that the service has initially been rolled out in select areas across 11 Indian cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

“GTA 6 is now live on Blinkit! It took 13 years for GTA 6 to be released. In the meantime, we built Blinkit so that you can get the game delivered in minutes,” Dhindsa wrote.

He added that the service would be expanded to more cities between November 18 and 19.

“We’ll deliver a physical box with a download code inside (the box is a nice collectible for your shelf). Get yours now and start downloading so you’re ready to play from 19th November,” he said.

“Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days,” Dhindsa added.