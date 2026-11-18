A 22-year-old man allegedly joined hands with a friend to defraud his 87-year-old grandfather, a retired Indian Navy serviceman, of ₹ 29.50 lakh, which the duo reportedly splurged on vacations, parties and other lavish pursuits, police told PTI on Wednesday. Both the accused have been taken into Police custody. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The accused, Abhishek Raghav and Tushar Chaudhary, both 22, were arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, according to the police. The elderly victim has been identified as Jagdish Singh.

The alleged fraud surfaced after the victim’s son, Ashwani Raghav, approached the police with a complaint about suspicious transactions in his father’s bank account. He alleged that unauthorised withdrawals and deductions had taken place between April and October this year.

ALSO READ: ₹11L in bank impersonation scam">Mohali senior citizen loses ₹11L in bank impersonation scam

Following an investigation, officials established that a total of ₹ 29.50 lakh had been siphoned off from the senior citizen’s account. An examination of the transactions showed that ₹ 9.26 lakh was deposited into an account in Abhishek’s name, while the remaining ₹ 20.24 lakh went to Tushar’s bank account, police said.

Investigators suspect that Abhishek, who is the complainant’s son and Jagdish Singh’s grandson, exploited his grandfather’s bank credentials to carry out the fraud with the help of Tushar. Police also found that Abhishek’s mobile number was registered with the elderly man’s bank account.

Stolen money used to finance trips to popular destinations The stolen funds were allegedly used to finance trips to popular destinations such as Manali, Nainital and Odisha. The duo also reportedly spent money partying with friends in Noida and meeting other personal expenses.

As part of their extravagant spending, the accused allegedly purchased a car worth ₹ 2.75 lakh and paid an additional ₹ 1.25 lakh to get a music system installed in it, police said as reported by PTI.

ALSO READ: Woman loses money in credit card activation fraud in Keralam

During the operation, police recovered two mobile phones and the vehicle allegedly bought using the defrauded money. Both items have been seized.

Police said Abhishek is currently pursuing a BA LLB degree in Khurja, while Tushar is studying nursing in the same town.

Both accused have been taken into custody, and investigators have secured police remand for further questioning. The interrogation is aimed at recovering the remaining amount, identifying any other individuals involved and tracing the entire flow of the allegedly stolen funds.