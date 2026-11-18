A 78-year-old retired Punjab government employee lost ₹11 lakh after a person posing as a bank official allegedly sent him a WhatsApp link to convert his savings account into a non-resident ordinary (NRO) account. The complainant told police that he had searched online for the contact number of an IndusInd Bank manager on October 6. (HT File)

The complainant told police that he had searched online for the contact number of an IndusInd Bank manager on October 6. He wanted to follow up on an application he had submitted to convert his savings account into an NRO account.

The person who answered the call sent him a link on WhatsApp and instructed him to enter his personal and banking details. The complainant followed the instructions, after which ₹22 was debited from his account.

When he questioned the caller about the deduction, the person gave evasive replies. The complainant then disconnected the call. Soon after, multiple transactions took place in which nearly ₹11 lakh were debited from his account.

After he reported the fraud on the national cyber crime reporting portal, a zero FIR was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before it was forwarded to the Mohali cyber crime police station. Sector 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act has also been invoked.