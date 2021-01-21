India News]
LIVE: Farmers' unions, govt to hold Round 11 of talks on farm laws
- Farmers will discuss the proposal given by the government to hold the implementation of farm laws for 18 months and permission for Republic Day's tractor rally in Friday's meeting.
Kashmir’s saffron yield breaks decade-old record
Deadline over, CBI yet to take a call on Babri case
Covid-19: 10 months on, women running Imphal market seek to reopen shop
Govt denies RTIs on agri laws citing court hearings
Farmer unions reject offer to put farm laws on hold
Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as CWC meets today
Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 million, drive picks up pace in Delhi
Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements
SC notice on plea to ban Mirzapur web series, set up pre-screening body for OTT
- The petition demanded an immediate ban on further screening of the web series and sought directions from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to set up a pre-screening committee for censoring content of similar web series, movies or other programmes release on OTT platforms.
Double temperature checks, regular monitoring keep vaccines safe in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand at present has over 92,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, after a second consignment was received by the state on Wednesday afternoon. The state received the first consignment of 1.13 lakh vaccines on January 13.
SC issues notice on BJP leader's plea, wants Mumbai mayor's response in 15 days
- The plea before the court was made by BJP councillor Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde, who is currently the Group Leader of the BJP in MCGM.
Nadda meets UP ministers, asks them to prep for 2022 assembly polls
- BJP state unit general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said the party’s national chief reviewed the working of the ministers. He applauded the state government and CM Yogi Adityanath for providing momentum to development work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim
- Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle
Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility
IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection
‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia
- RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’
- Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud
SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case
- The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft
- India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
On eve of PM Modi’s visit, TMC, BJP face-off in Bengal over Netaji’s birthday
- Despite the TMC and the Left parties’ demand that January 23 be declared a national holiday and designated after the names they had chosen, the Modi government declared on January 19 that the day will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
WhatsApp thanks Parliamentary committee after meeting on data privacy
