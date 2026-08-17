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      india news

      Father and five-year-old son found dead at Bengaluru home; police question wife

      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 13:50 IST
      Police personnel rushed to the house after receiving the call and found the father and son dead.

      Teacher quality rests on competence, empathy: Pralhad Joshi at NCTE foundation day

      Several new initiatives were launched at the event. (PTI)
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 13:49 IST

      Will sit for ‘test’, accept failure if score below 9/10: Adhikari on corruption

      Adhikari visited Purulia, one of Bengal’s most backward districts, to lay the foundation stone of a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore private steel plant at Raghunathpur. (PTI)
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 13:39 IST

      Delhi airport to consult stakeholders on its Master Plan 2036 prior to AAI submission

      It will serve as the blueprint for the airport’s infrastructure and capacity requirements till 2036. (HT Photo)
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 13:30 IST

      Who is Deepak Mhaskey, replacing Amit Malviya as BJP's new IT cell head?

      Born in 1968, Deepak Mhaskey holds an MSc in Chemistry, a diploma in cement technology, and a certification in computer programming.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 12:56 IST

      Decoding Modi's Red Fort speech: Why this one was different

      On reserves and weapons, PM's message was blunt: India is no longer only the market; it intends to be the supplier.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:54 IST

      Abhijeet Dipke says ‘ready to show my degree’ amid row over his Boston education

      CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:54 IST

      ‘Have no interest’: Poonawalla on buzz that he should have succeeded Malviya

      Shehzad Poonawalla has urged the BJP to accept his resignation from the party.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 12:25 IST

      Who is Shahzad Bhatti? Pak-based terror group leader accused of plotting attacks

      Home ministry said that over 80 FIRs and 200+ arrests have been recorded against Shahzad Bhatti Network under unlawful activities prevention act
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:48 IST

      Locked exits, defunct fire-alarm system killed 8 in Bengal fire: Officials

      Police and fire brigade officials found the victims’ bodies on staircases and in the corridors. (PTI)
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 11:55 IST

      Principal’s face blackened by school girls in Rajasthan over molestation charges

      Police said that the main accused, NSG commando Champa Lal, had come home for his father’s retirement ceremony. (PTI Photo)
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 11:50 IST

      Poonawalla explains why he quit BJP, says ‘will continue to back its ideology'

      Shehzad Poonawalla quit BJP, he announced via a social media on Monday.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:48 IST

      Karnataka expands food safety inspections, launches QR code for public complaints

      Karnataka expands food safety inspections, launches QR code for public complaints
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 11:09 IST

      SC rejects plea to link Ayodhya donation probe with Ramjanmabhoomi title dispute

      Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the application had nothing to do with the Ayodhya land dispute. (ANI Video Grab)
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 11:05 IST

      Defence ministry inks 1,943-cr deal with US firm to lease 2 MQ-9B drones

      The Centre signed the deal on Monday.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 12:47 IST

      TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Cal HC challenging freezing of his bank account

      TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 10:34 IST

      Keeping up with UP: Will Rahul convert crowds into votes in Nehru’s birthplace

      In 1970, Indira Gandhi handed over her ancestral home Anand Bhavan in Allahabad to the government, which converted it into a museum. (HT PHOTO)
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 10:35 IST

      ‘Middle class being looted’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s last remarks before BJP exit

      Shehzad Poonawalla resigned from as BJP spokesperson last month. His resignation, however, is yet to be accepted. He has, meanwhile, started a new initiative on social media to raise concerns of the middle class families.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 12:20 IST

      Amit Malviya dropped, Smriti Irani makes comeback in new BJP team | Check list

      The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Smriti Irani was named national general secretary of the party.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:04 IST

      Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Former MP Simranjit Mann booked, 17 others arrested

      Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Former MP Simranjit Mann booked, 17 others arrested
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 10:22 IST

      'E10 should be brought back to ease consumer's concerns': Chief economic advisor

      Nageswaran said the piece clarified that there was no evidence pointing to damage to engines owing to E20.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 10:20 IST

      India-Thailand joint military exercise 'Maitree' to be held from August 18-31

      India-Thailand joint military exercise 'Maitree' to be held from August 18-31
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 10:02 IST

      Brittas writes to SBI chairman, questions 'near zero vacancies' for Kerala in clerical recruitment

      Brittas writes to SBI chairman, questions 'near zero vacancies' for Kerala in clerical recruitment
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 10:02 IST

      Delhi court says lack of CCTV, medical evidence no ground to discharge man in cruelty case

      Delhi court says lack of CCTV, medical evidence no ground to discharge man in cruelty case
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 09:58 IST

      ‘Conduct audit of all exam processes’: Govt to NTA after 2 disruptions this year

      Protesters celebrate the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister, in Mumbai last month.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 11:17 IST

      BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Irani, Ram Madhav among list

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President Nitin Nabin during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal', in New Delhi, India, on Sunday,
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:48 IST

      ISI-backed group destroyed before I-Day, terror plot foiled in crackdown: Centre

      Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India, the press release stated.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 10:38 IST

      TN CM 100 days in office: Making transformative milestones, says govt

      TN CM 100 days in office: Making transformative milestones, says govt
      india news
      Published on Aug 17, 2026 09:38 IST

      Inside Vijay’s 100 days in office: Cauvery, Trisha rows to power and loan relief

      Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay completed 100 days in office.
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 11:34 IST

      Ram Temple donations row: SC asks SIT to conclude probe expeditiously, file status report

      Ram Temple donations row: SC asks SIT to conclude probe expeditiously, file status report
      india news
      Updated on Aug 17, 2026 09:07 IST
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