Centre plans 3-day Jan Sunwai drive to boost welfare delivery in tribal areas ahead of Independence Day

The Union tribal affairs ministry has asked states to organise public grievance and entitlement camps at all operational Adi Sewa Kendras from August 13 to 15, seeking to use the Independence Day period to expand last-mile delivery of government schemes and services in tribal areas, particularly among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram. (PTI)

In a letter to chief secretaries dated July 29, tribal affairs secretary Ranjana Chopra said the three-day “Jan Sunwai” exercise would be held under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, which seeks to strengthen service delivery in tribal regions through village-level Adi Sewa Kendras (ASKs) and a network of Adi Karmayogi Volunteers (AKVs).

The ministry has envisaged these centres as permanent village-level platforms to help tribal communities access welfare entitlements, raise grievances and connect with government schemes under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN. Volunteers associated with the centres are expected to assist residents with awareness, documentation, grievance follow-up and community mobilisation.

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According to the ministry, the Jan Sunwai should be conducted at every operational ASK between August 13 and 15, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. The initiative is aimed at taking government services closer to tribal citizens while strengthening participatory and responsive governance at the grassroots.

The camps are proposed to be led by district collectors, with participation from project officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Projects, gram panchayats and frontline officials from departments including health, education, women and child development, rural development, agriculture, forest, revenue and Jal Shakti, besides banking institutions and Common Service Centres.

Officials have been asked to ensure wide participation of Scheduled Tribe communities, with a particular focus on PVTGs. The camps will take up grievances for registration and disposal, facilitate applications for eligible government schemes and entitlements, spread awareness about welfare programmes and citizen services, and identify vulnerable households requiring priority assistance.

The exercise will also involve Adi Karmayogi Volunteers in household mobilisation, beneficiary registration, grievance documentation, digital data entry, awareness campaigns, and follow-up of cases. The ministry said their participation is expected to help build a trained, community-owned volunteer network around every Adi Sewa Kendra, strengthening the initiative in the long term.

Chopra has asked chief secretaries to issue directions to district collectors to ensure that the Jan Sunwai is conducted at every operational centre. Proceedings of each camp will have to be uploaded on a designated NIC portal immediately after completion. A separate online facility has also been provided for the registration and updation of Adi Karmayogi Volunteers.