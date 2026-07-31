Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja to take over as Armed Forces Medical Services chief

The government on Friday announced that Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja will take over as the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) — India’s senior-most military doctor — on August 31, replacing Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, who will retire after more than four decades of service. Air Marshal Thareja to take over as DGAFMS on Aug 31

He is currently serving as the Director General Medical Services (Air).

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Air Marshal Thareja was commissioned in December 1986. He obtained his MD in Medicine in 1997 and a DM in Gastroenterology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in 2005, where he was awarded the Best DM Student Award.

An outstanding military professional, he secured an ‘A’ grading in all military courses and is an alumnus of the National Defence College, the defence ministry said.

“Over a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades, the officer has made significant contributions across the clinical, academic, operational and administrative domains of the AFMS.” He has held several prestigious appointments, including Senior Consultant (Medicine) at the Office of the DGAFMS, Commandant of Military Hospital Pathankot, Commandant of Command Hospital Lucknow, and Director and Commandant of AFMC, Pune.

As Director General Medical Services (Air), Air Marshal Thareja has steered several transformational initiatives to enhance operational medical preparedness, the ministry said. “His efforts strengthened the AFMS’ medical preparedness for India’s Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission and led the operationalisation of the BHISHM Cube, significantly enhancing rapid medical response capabilities for operational and humanitarian missions,” the ministry added.

The Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM), part of Project Aarogya Maitri, is an innovative emergency medical aid programme. At its core are compact, portable “mini cubes” filled with essential medicines and equipment, designed for rapid deployment in various emergencies.