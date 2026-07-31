Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rahul slams Modi, Shah over 'Gen Z protest': ‘First you broke bones, now FIRs’
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was trying to silence youngsters by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts. In a post on X, he said, “First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts.”
- 10 Mins agoBe careful about how you treat India's future, Rahul tells Modi, Shah
- 17 Mins agoWon't spare mafia playing with future of children, says Modi on paper leak bill
- 30 Mins agoYou cannot threaten Gen Z into silence, says Rahul Gandhi
- 34 Mins agoVCs, academics seek apology from Priyanka Gandhi
- 37 Mins agoRajya Sabha to table MSME Amendment Bill
- 39 Mins agoParliament monsoon session 2026 Lok Sabha to take up Births & Deaths Amendment Bill, SC Judges Bill
- 46 Mins agoNDA leaders hail anti-paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the Gen Z protests and alleged that the government was trying to silence youngsters by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence.” “First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts.”...Read More
NDA leaders hail anti-paper leak bill
Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance have praised the anti-paper leak bill that was passed in the Parliament on Thursday after a brief debate amid uproar by Opposition members.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether the government's reforms would bring any real change to the examination system, saying replacing a minister alone was not enough. "The minister is gone, but you are still not making any effort to bring reforms," Kharge said.
Academics demand Priyanka Gandhi's apology
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's ‘gaumutra expert’ remark against IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti has kicked up a storm and now, vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors and senior academicians from universities across the country have expressed strong displeasure over it. Many of them are for an apology and urging that such comments not be repeated.
The reactions came after an open letter signed by Vice-Chancellors, former Vice-Chancellors and academicians accused Priyanka Gandhi of undermining the dignity of the academic community by allegedly referring to Professor Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert" during a discussion in the Lok Sabha.
List of legislative matters being taken up in Parliament today:
- Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (Lok Sabha)
- Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 (Lok Sabha)
- Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (Rajya Sabha)
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Be careful about how you treat India's future, Rahul tells Modi, Shah
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of threatening Gen Z, and said that the duo is "India's past" and should be careful about how they treat the country's future.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also alleged that Modi and Shah are behind the filing of FIRs against student protesters and taking down their social media accounts.
"PM Modi and Amit Shah – you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts," Gandhi said on X.
"You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future," the former Congress chief said.
The remarks came after Modi on Thursday said it has become necessary to bring comprehensive reforms in the education system, both at the Centre and in the states, to tackle the menace of paper leaks, asserting that there would be no mercy shown to gangs playing with the future of children.
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Won't spare mafia playing with future of children, says Modi on paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it had become necessary to bring comprehensive reforms to the education system to tackle the menace of paper leaks and asserted that there would be no mercy for those playing with the future of children.
In a late evening video message on Instagram shortly after Parliament passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments, Modi said the it was part of the government's efforts to tackle the menace that has threatened the future of children and posed a challenge for the Centre as well as several states.
This was the third video message posted by Modi on his Instagram handle in the last week.
"The Centre and many states have been facing the paper leak problem for several years," he said, adding that the menace has threatened the future of children appearing in various examinations.
"Therefore, it had become necessary to bring comprehensive changes to the education system to deal with the problem," he added.
The prime minister said the government has been continuously working to establish a robust examination system, which also requires extensive use of technology.
Parliament monsoon session 2026: You cannot threaten Gen Z into silence, says Rahul Gandhi
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Government was trying to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi and Amit Shah - you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence.” "First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts," he added.
The Congress leader further said, "You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future."
Parliament monsoon session 2026: VCs, academics seek apology from Priyanka Gandhi
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's ‘gaumutra expert’ remark against IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti has kicked up a storm and now, vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors and senior academicians from universities across the country have expressed strong displeasure over it. Many of them are for an apology and urging that such comments not be repeated.
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Rajya Sabha to table MSME Amendment Bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026: In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is scheduled to move the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to further amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006.
The Upper House will also take up statements by ministers on the implementation of recommendations of various Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees.
via ANI
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Lok Sabha to take up Births & Deaths Amendment Bill, SC Judges Bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to take up several key legislative matters on Friday as part of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, listed for consideration and passage in the Lower House, while the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to further amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
The House will also consider the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moving the Bill for consideration and passage.
Before the legislative business, ministers are scheduled to lay various papers on the Table of the House. Reports of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will also be presented.
The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a motion seeking an extension of time for the Joint Committee to present its report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
via ANI
Parliament monsoon session 2026: NDA leaders hail anti-paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026: Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance have praised the anti-paper leak bill that was passed in the Parliament on Thursday after a brief debate amid uproar by Opposition members.