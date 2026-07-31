Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rahul slams Modi, Shah over 'Gen Z protest': ‘First you broke bones, now FIRs’

NDA leaders hail anti-paper leak bill

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance have praised the anti-paper leak bill that was passed in the Parliament on Thursday after a brief debate amid uproar by Opposition members.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether the government's reforms would bring any real change to the examination system, saying replacing a minister alone was not enough. "The minister is gone, but you are still not making any effort to bring reforms," Kharge said.

Academics demand Priyanka Gandhi's apology

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's ‘gaumutra expert’ remark against IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti has kicked up a storm and now, vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors and senior academicians from universities across the country have expressed strong displeasure over it. Many of them are for an apology and urging that such comments not be repeated.

The reactions came after an open letter signed by Vice-Chancellors, former Vice-Chancellors and academicians accused Priyanka Gandhi of undermining the dignity of the academic community by allegedly referring to Professor Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert" during a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

List of legislative matters being taken up in Parliament today: