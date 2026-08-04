Champat Rai visits Ayodhya temple in first public appearance since donation row

Former Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday visited the Tapasvi Chhawani temple in Ayodhya, marking his first public appearance outside the trust premises since allegations of embezzlement of Ram temple donations surfaced nearly two months ago. Champat Rai was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Tapasvi Chhawani chief priest Paramhans Acharya. (File photo)

Since the controversy erupted, Rai remained largely confined to Teerth Kshetra Bhawan, a three-storey building located barely 200 metres from the temple complex.

Rai was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Tapasvi Chhawani chief priest Paramhans Acharya. The two also held a closed-door meeting, though no details of the discussion were disclosed.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Paramhans Acharya praised Rai's contribution to the construction of the Ram temple. "The grand Ram temple was built under Champat Rai's leadership, and he commands immense respect in society," he said.

He added that seers had requested Rai to settle permanently in Ayodhya.

"Champat Rai will remain in Ayodhya till his last breath," Paramhans Acharya said, appealing to people to continue showing him respect.

The alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple came to light in the first week of June, triggering a political row, with the opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party raising the issue in Parliament and the UP assembly.

Acting on the recommendation of the temple's trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. After the SIT submitted its interim report, an FIR was registered on June 25.

Eight persons, who were allegedly involved in counting temple donations and conspiring in the embezzlement, have since been arrested and are currently lodged in jail. The matter also reached the Supreme Court.

Amid mounting criticism, Rai and trust member Anil Mishra resigned from their respective posts, while another senior functionary, Gopal Rao, was relieved of all temple-related responsibilities.

In a handwritten letter addressed to "Ram bhakts" that Rai posted on X on July 7, he said that "baseless allegations" have been levelled against him.

After tendering his resignation, he was understood to have told his close associates that he would respond to the allegations only after the SIT completed its probe. He is yet to make any detailed public statement on the issue.