Uttarakhand CM inaugurates, lays foundation for ₹17.8 crore projects in Mussoorie constituency
Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated projects worth ₹17.8 crore in Mussoorie, enhancing community facilities, roads, and water access.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹17.8 crore in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, including a newly constructed community hall built in memory of former district panchayat vice-chairperson Deepak Pundir.
Addressing a public gathering at Purukul, Dhami said the projects would strengthen infrastructure and accelerate development in the constituency. He said the state government was investing in sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, drinking water and other public infrastructure while also promoting Uttarakhand as a hub for tourism, sports and adventure activities.
The Chief Minister said Mussoorie continued to be one of the state's leading tourism destinations, adding that tourist arrivals also supported the local economy. He said the government was carrying out several projects in the region, including construction of the Sainya Dham memorial at Purukul and the upgradation of around 13 km of the main road leading to the lower terminal of the Mussoorie ropeway project.
He also said the Gangol-Panditwadi drinking water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission had expanded access to potable water in several villages.
Road, water and flood protection projects highlighted
Dhami said work was under way to strengthen the Maldevta Lal Pul-Silla-Moldhar-Suakholi road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme to improve connectivity in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency.
He said electrification work had been completed in Solah village under Gram Panchayat Rikholi. Flood protection works were also being carried out along both banks of the Baldi river in Sahastradhara over a stretch of 1.5 km, besides protection works in the New Cantt Road area.
The Chief Minister said the government was committed to implementing its development commitments and accused political opponents of spreading misinformation because they had no achievements to present.
Government cites reforms, employment initiatives
Dhami highlighted a series of policy initiatives undertaken by the state government, including the implementation of an anti-conversion law, the Uniform Civil Code, legislation to recover damages from those responsible for destruction of public and private property during riots, and an anti-cheating law for recruitment examinations.
He said the anti-cheating law had helped ensure transparent recruitment, with more than 34,000 youths securing government jobs.
The Chief Minister also referred to employment and entrepreneurship initiatives such as the state's startup policy, One District One Product, House of Himalayas, the homestay scheme, Wed in Uttarakhand and the Solar Self-Employment Scheme. He said these programmes were creating employment opportunities within villages and towns.
According to Dhami, the state's unemployment rate had declined by 4.4 percentage points and Uttarakhand had ranked first in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index.
He said the government's objective was to build an Uttarakhand where young people would not have to migrate in search of employment and where women would become economically self-reliant.
Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi said infrastructure works related to roads, drinking water, community buildings and other public facilities were progressing in the Mussoorie constituency under the Chief Minister's leadership. Other public representatives and local leaders were also present at the event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More