Kejriwal E20 protest LIVE: AAP leader, 100 others to march to PM's residence at 12 pm over ethanol petrol

He said he would personally submit the petitions to the prime minister after receiving no response to a letter sent last month seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over E20 petrol.

In the letter, Kejriwal requested that petrol pumps offer both pure petrol and E20 fuel. He also demanded a reduction in the price of ethanol-blended petrol.

Row over E20-blended petrol

The rollout of E20 petrol, made up of 80 per cent petrol and 20 per cent ethanol, has received backlash from opposition parties and several consumer groups, who have expressed concern about its effect on older vehicles not built to run on fuel containing 20 per cent ethanol.

Those opposing the policy have questioned whether every vehicle can safely use E20 fuel. They have also raised concerns about lower fuel efficiency and increased maintenance costs, and asked who would be responsible if engine or fuel-system issues occur.

Nitin Gadkari defends E20 policy

Union minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament that petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) could lower fuel economy by 2 to 6 per cent, depending on the type and age of the vehicle.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said E20 offers better acceleration, improved ride quality and around 30 per cent lower carbon emissions than E10 fuel.

Delhi transport unions to also hold march over E20

Several Delhi-based transport organisations earlier announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4, demanding the withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol.

The march has been called by the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, along with other transport bodies.

Harish Sabharwal, national president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said the protest is against the government's decision to make E20 fuel the only option available to consumers.