US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran talks ongoing, calls it ‘last chance’; Tehran denies claim

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US-Iran war live updates: Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement.

US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement to end the five-month-long war. However, Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned. "They are going on right now," Trump told reporters during an event in the Oval Office when asked about the status of the negotiations. He said the discussions were taking place at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, among others. "This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said. Iran denies Trump's claim Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that there were no negotiations with the US and no meetings had been scheduled. He added that Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days. Baghaei also said all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country, except foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq. He said the only discussions currently underway were with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rise amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as concerns over West Asian supply continued amid uncertainty over a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments. Front-month Brent crude futures climbed $0.62, or 0.7%, to $84.39 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, recovering slightly after tumbling 7% on Monday to their lowest level in three weeks, news agency Reuters reported. Trump ‘cancels’ Iran strikes Trump said on Saturday that the United States and Israel had agreed to pause any fresh strikes on Iran, provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is reached quickly. Concerns had been growing that the conflict could intensify again after Trump warned that the US could hit Iran "very hard" and reports suggested he was considering fresh large-scale strikes, including on energy infrastructure. Trump said the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran", but added that "we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack". "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. ...Read More

"This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said. Iran denies Trump's claim Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that there were no negotiations with the US and no meetings had been scheduled. He added that Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days. Baghaei also said all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country, except foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq. He said the only discussions currently underway were with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rise amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as concerns over West Asian supply continued amid uncertainty over a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments. Front-month Brent crude futures climbed $0.62, or 0.7%, to $84.39 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, recovering slightly after tumbling 7% on Monday to their lowest level in three weeks, news agency Reuters reported. Trump ‘cancels’ Iran strikes Trump said on Saturday that the United States and Israel had agreed to pause any fresh strikes on Iran, provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is reached quickly. Concerns had been growing that the conflict could intensify again after Trump warned that the US could hit Iran "very hard" and reports suggested he was considering fresh large-scale strikes, including on energy infrastructure. Trump said the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran", but added that "we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack". "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.