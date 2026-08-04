US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran talks ongoing, calls it ‘last chance’; Tehran denies claim
US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach a deal even as Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned.
- 53 Sec agoIranians display broken Statue of Liberty at rally
- 24 Mins agoIran says close to Hormuz deal with Oman
- 50 Mins agoUnknown projectile' strikes cargo vessel near Oman, says UKMTO
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoOil climbs amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoTrump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoIran denies Trump's claim of ongoing talks
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoTrump says Iran talks ongoing, calls it ‘last chance’
US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement to end the five-month-long war. However, Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned. "They are going on right now," Trump told reporters during an event in the Oval Office when asked about the status of the negotiations. He said the discussions were taking place at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, among others....Read More
"This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said.
Iran denies Trump's claim
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that there were no negotiations with the US and no meetings had been scheduled. He added that Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days.
Baghaei also said all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country, except foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq.
He said the only discussions currently underway were with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices rise amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as concerns over West Asian supply continued amid uncertainty over a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments.
Front-month Brent crude futures climbed $0.62, or 0.7%, to $84.39 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, recovering slightly after tumbling 7% on Monday to their lowest level in three weeks, news agency Reuters reported.
Trump ‘cancels’ Iran strikes
Trump said on Saturday that the United States and Israel had agreed to pause any fresh strikes on Iran, provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is reached quickly.
Concerns had been growing that the conflict could intensify again after Trump warned that the US could hit Iran "very hard" and reports suggested he was considering fresh large-scale strikes, including on energy infrastructure.
Trump said the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran", but added that "we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack".
"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranians display broken Statue of Liberty at rally
US-Iran war LIVE: Many Iranians expressed deep distrust for the United States, saying any future agreement must protect Tehran's rights.
At a rally, protesters carried banners showing a broken Statue of Liberty, highlighting strong anti-US sentiment as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says close to Hormuz deal with Oman
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran on Sunday said it was nearing a deal with Oman over a new route through the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the US called off major strikes to allow for diplomacy.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that a deal was close with Oman, which sits on the other side of the strait, over a new route through it.
"We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides -- neither the northern route nor the southern route -- but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," he said.
US-Iran war LIVE: Unknown projectile' strikes cargo vessel near Oman, says UKMTO
US-Iran war LIVE: A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. A cargo vessel has broadcasted on VHF 16 that they have been hit by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating," it said.
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil climbs amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks
US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as concerns over West Asian supply continued amid uncertainty over a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments.
Front-month Brent crude futures climbed $0.62, or 0.7%, to $84.39 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, recovering slightly after tumbling 7% on Monday to their lowest level in three weeks, news agency Reuters reported.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran faced "decapitation" if it did not agree a pact to end the conflict between the two nations, saying Tehran had one last chance to strike a deal.
"I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," he said, reiterating a threat to launch a major attack on Iran.
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran denies Trump's claim of ongoing talks
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that there were no negotiations with the US and no meetings had been scheduled. He added that Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days.
Baghaei also said all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country, except foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq.
He said the only discussions currently underway were with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran talks ongoing, calls it ‘last chance’
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement to end the five-month-long war. However, Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned.
"They are going on right now," Trump told reporters during an event in the Oval Office when asked about the status of the negotiations.
"This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said.