Volcano Fuego eruption continues, evacuations on as Guatemala stays on alert

As Volcano Fuego continues to erupt and spew ash, Guatemala remains on high alert and has begun evacuating people. As per the country's disaster management agency Conred, about 1,700 people have been relocated to shelters as the volcano continues to erupt. Fuego volcano erupts in Alotenango, some 65 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, (AFP)

Fuego, which is one of Central America's most active volcanoes, erupted on August 3. Following the eruption, Conred issued an orange alert, which is the second-highest emergency alert.

However, as per AP, the alert was raised to red on Wednesday in several districts. As per the Guatemalan disaster agency, a red alert is active for Sacatepéquez, Escuintla and Chimaltenango, where about 29,000 people are affected by ashfall and schools remain closed.

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Emergency services director Claudine Ogaldes has also called on at-risk families to come to shelters voluntarily.

"In those spaces, you will find care, support and safe conditions while the volcanic activity continues," she wrote on X.