Perez Hilton net worth: How rich is the celebrity blogger? A look at his estate, salary and wealth

He was "safely recovered" and taken by Miami -Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

Anxious viewers allegedly witnessed Hilton, 48, engage in self-harm during a video broadcast on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 August), prompting emergency services to quickly arrive at his residence in Miami.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been urgently taken to the hospital after his TikTok followers expressed concern over a troubling livestream.

Miami-Dade sheriff's office issues statement While not mentioning Hilton by name, the Miami-Dade sheriff's office issued a statement indicating they had received notifications about a man "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media" and confirmed that he was alone at home.

In response to their management of the situation, they stated that they had “tactically disengaged,” noting that in numerous cases involving people undergoing a mental health crisis or inflicting harm upon themselves, deputies focus on de-escalation by establishing time, distance, and avenues for communication.

Also Read: Perez Hilton last post: Blogger wrote about influencer Joe Felz's death hours before self-harm livestream

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, is recognized for his self-titled gossip blog, which stirred controversy in the 2000s due to its unrestrained posts and its tendency to reveal the sexual orientations of celebrities who preferred to keep that information private.

Meanwhile, several people on social media showed interest in knowing about Hilton's health and income. Here's what we know:

What is Perez Hilton's net worth? Hilton has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is regarded as one of the most impactful and contentious figures in celebrity gossip during the 2000s. He initiated his blog, initially named PageSixSixSix.com and subsequently PerezHilton.com, in 2004, rapidly cultivating a unique approach characterized by tabloid revelations, paparazzi images, handwritten annotations, nicknames, and frequently harshly sarcastic remarks. At its height, the website played a significant role in shaping the nascent phase of online celebrity gossip, drawing in millions of readers and establishing Hilton as a prominent presence in the entertainment media.

In 2007, it was noted that PerezHilton.com was producing substantial ad revenue figures. Perez Hilton charged $9,000 weekly for a single ad and $45,000 weekly for his largest ad package, as per Celebrity Net Worth. While the site is now considerably smaller than it was at its zenith, it remains reportedly very profitable. At the peak of its success, Perez received a $50 million offer to sell his site, which he declined.

A look at Perez Hilton's estate In 2009, Lavandeira acquired a Mediterranean-style villa in West Hollywood for precisely $2 million. This 4,300-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, a gated driveway, and a modest yard complete with a pool and spa. In 2016, Lavandeira put this property on the market for $2.9 million.

In late 2015, Perez purchased his newly upgraded property in LA's Mid-City neighborhood for $2.9 million. Constructed in the 1920s and showcasing modernized Spanish architecture, Perez listed this home for sale in May 2023 at a price of $4.2 million.

In January 2023, he relocated to Las Vegas. In June 2026, he put his Las Vegas residence on the market for $4.25 million shortly after revealing his plans to move to Miami.