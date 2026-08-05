Perez Hilton family: All we know about his 3 children and surrogacy after disturbing TikTok livestream
Perez Hilton was hospitalized following concerns of self-harm during a livestream. Miami-Dade authorities intervened, confirming he was safely recovered.
Perez Hilton livestream: Authorities said that they attended the residence of celebrity blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton in the Miami area following allegations of self-harm during a livestreamed video on Tuesday.
Without naming Hilton, a representative from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told NBC News via email that deputies were dispatched in response to reports of a person "who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media."
Here's what sheriff's office said
In a follow-up statement, the sheriff's office reported that the person was "safely recovered" and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital, where he was receiving medical care.
The statement said that deputies had conversed with family members present at the scene, who verified that the individual had been alone within the residence.
The video, which was broadcast on TikTok and later removed by TikTok, seemingly showed Hilton covered in blood, exhibiting visible cuts and holding what appeared to be a knife. In the footage, viewers implored him and requested his phone number to notify the authorities.
A video captured in Hilton's neighborhood by NBC South Florida displayed several sheriff's patrol cars halted and a street cordoned off with yellow tape.
Also Read: Perez Hilton net worth: How rich is the celebrity blogger? A look at his estate, salary and wealth
Perez Hilton's agency speaks out
In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the co-CEOs of Golden Artists Entertainment, the talent management firm representing Hilton, acknowledged that they “are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.”
“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan stated. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well being, as well as the well being of his family.”
Hilton, 48, gained recognition in the early 2000s for highlighting and occasionally mocking celebrities who committed public blunders or encountered legal issues.
Meanwhile, people on social media searched about Hilton's family and kids as he became a father via surrogacy. Here's what we know:
Perez Hilton's mother and his kids
Perez Hilton is the father of one son and two daughters. All three children were conceived using the same anonymous egg donor and were brought into the world via gestational surrogacy. He has candidly discussed how becoming a father has transformed him, describing it as both a tiring and the most fulfilling experience of his life.
Mario, the eldest, has matured into a reflective teenager.
Mia, who celebrated her 11th birthday in May 2026, frequently features in cheerful family scenes—cracking jokes that have her father laughing heartily or showcasing her small creative endeavors.
Mayte, the youngest member of the family, infuses the home with enthusiasm and inquisitiveness.
Hilton has mentioned that the siblings share a strong bond and that he values maintaining their daily lives largely private, while still providing occasional heartwarming insights on his family YouTube channel.
All three children were born through surrogacy, a journey that Hilton has openly endorsed.
He has primarily raised the children independently, with considerable support from his mother, Teresita, who has been a pivotal presence in their lives, serving as both grandmother and co-parent.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More