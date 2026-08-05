'I was in a bit of a spiral': What Perez Hilton said about his family's move to Miami before shocking TikTok video

A month before his alarming TikTok livestream prompted emergency calls and a response from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton spoke candidly about feeling overwhelmed by his family's move to Miami, saying he had fallen into "a bit of a spiral" before returning to church, the gym and reading the Bible in an effort to get back on track. Perez Hilton a month before horrific TikTok live stream. (Credits: Instagram/theperezhilton)

The resurfaced video has drawn fresh attention after Hilton's recent livestream from his Miami home, during which he appeared to harm himself, prompting multiple emergency calls. Authorities later said deputies responded to the residence but opted to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation as part of their de-escalation approach to mental health crises.

'I fell off the wagon' In the video posted about a month back, Hilton acknowledged that he had struggled to maintain his routine in the weeks following the family's relocation.

"I fell off the wagon in every sense, but I'm back," he said, before explaining that he had returned to the gym, attended church and read the Bible for the first time in weeks.

Also read: Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills

Hilton said the transition to Miami had left him emotionally drained.

"I was in a bit of a spiral because I was overwhelmed with our move to Miami," he said, adding that he had stopped doing the things he believed were beneficial for his wellbeing.