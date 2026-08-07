‘Once a legend said…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal turns Rohit Sharma's famous scolding into a tribute before Sri Lanka Test series

Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought back memories of one of Rohit Sharma’s most entertaining stump-mic moments as India began preparations for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The Indian opener shared a collection of photographs from the team’s training session in Colombo on Instagram, but it was his caption that attracted the most attention. Yashasvi Jaiswal during India's training session. (Instagram Yashasvi Jaiswal)

“Because once a legend said ‘jab tak khelega nahi, tab tak uthneka nahi’,” Jaiswal wrote. The caption was a playful reference to an instruction Rohit Sharma had given him during India’s 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia. The exchange, captured by the stump microphone, had quickly gone viral and became one of the lighter moments of a demanding tour.

Jaiswal had been fielding at forward silly point while Steve Smith was on strike. The young fielder briefly began to rise from his crouched position before the Australian batter had completed his shot, prompting an immediate reaction from Rohit, who was captaining India at the time.

“Ae Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke rah,” Rohit was heard saying.

The message roughly translates to: “Jaisu, are you playing gully cricket? Stay down.”

Rohit then reminded Jaiswal not to get up until the batter had played the ball. His animated delivery and the reference to street cricket turned an otherwise routine fielding instruction into a memorable exchange.