India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Warm-up Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SLC XI live on TV and online

There's a lot riding on India's upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, India might have won two white-ball trophies, but the results in the longest format have been abysmal to say the least. The Shubman Gill-led side faces an uphill task to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the team needs to win seven out of their remaining nine Tests to have any shot at making it to the summit clash. Shubman Gill's India will take on SLC XI in a three-day warm-up match, beginning August 7. (SLC)

The debacle against South Africa last year has forced the Indian management to realise the need to play practice games, and hence the team will be playing a three-day match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI ahead of the two-Test series. However, Sai Sudharsan won't be a part of the game as he will only link up with the squad on Saturday.

Also Read: IND vs SLC XI LIVE Score, Three-Day Warm-Up Match

With India missing Jasprit Bumrah, the practice match will provide the team with a perfect chance to decide the bowling combination for the first Test. It would be interesting to see what part Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi play in the three-day affair.

Squads: India: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

SLC XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (captain), Anjala Bandara, Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI When will the three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI be played? The three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI will begin on Friday, August 7. The first ball will be bowled at 10 AM with the toss scheduled for 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI be played? The three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI will be played at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

Which channels will telecast the three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI? The three-day warm-up match between India and SLC XI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD channels.