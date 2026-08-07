Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's elevation to Duleep Trophy vice-captaincy deemed ‘avoidable’: ‘Unnecessary pressure on kid’

Priyank Panchal, the domestic cricket stalwart, is the latest name to voice his concern with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being made the vice-captain of East Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. In the Zonal tournament, the left-handed batter would serve as the deputy to Ishan Kishan. However, the latest move has not gone down well with several fans and experts, saying the youngster should be given time to adjust to the demands of the sport. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the vice-captain of East Zone for the Duleep Trophy. (AP)

Sooryavanshi's elevation to vice-captaincy came just days after he was adjudged as Player of the Series in Zimbabwe, where he scored 151 runs in the three matches, including an 81-run knock in the third and final T20I.

It is worth highlighting that Sooryavanshi has played only eight first-class games for Bihar, and he was chosen as Kishan's deputy ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has 113 first-class appearances.

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However, Panchal has now stated that making Sooryavanshi the vice-captain could have been avoided, as the need of the hour is for him to understand the dynamics of red-ball cricket.

“I think the zonal selectors could have avoided making Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the East Zone vice captain. It could put unnecessary pressure on the young kid. Let him understand the dynamics of red ball cricket first, properly, before entrusting such duties upon him. Thoughts? #DuleepTrophy,” Panchal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).