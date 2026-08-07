Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of Sri Lanka Tests, BCCI shares worrying update: ‘Monitoring his progress’

India Test captain Shubman Gill won't take the field on Day 1 of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI after he suffered an impact injury during training on the eve of the game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday issued an official update, saying the batter sustained an injury to his right finger during a practice session and therefore won't take the field as a precautionary measure. Shubman Gill won't take the field on Day 1 of the practice game against SLC XI. (PTI)

Gill is currently under the observation of the BCCI Medical Team, and KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence in the practice game. There is still more than a week left before the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, and the management will be hoping that the skipper recovers in time.

According to reports, Gill was hit on his right finger while facing pacer Gurnoor Brar. The 26-year-old immediately called for the medical team, and after a short while, he left the area to get his finger strapped up by the team physio. However, he returned after the blow and shifted focus to playing the spinners. He then later copped a second blow to his right hand after misjudging a sharp chance while doing fielding practice at slips.

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“Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said in an official update.

“KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,” the statement added.