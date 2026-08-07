Ajinkya Rahane recalls two-year wait for India Test debut: 'I was the 12th man for 20 games'

Ajinkya Rahane has reflected on one of the toughest phases of his career, recalling the frustration of travelling with India's Test squad without finding a place in the playing XI. Although he made his international debut in white-ball cricket in 2011, Rahane had to wait another two years before earning his maiden Test cap. During that period, he spent a long time as the team's 12th man, remaining on the sidelines despite being part of the squad. The experienced batter eventually established himself as a key figure in India's middle order and enjoyed a successful Test career. Across 85 Tests and 144 innings, Rahane scored 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50, registering 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries while playing several memorable knocks for the national team. Ajinkya Rahane retired from all forms of cricket. (PTI)

Speaking about the wait for his Test debut, Rahane admitted the two-year period as India's 12th man was one of the most challenging phases of his career. However, instead of letting disappointment take over, he embraced the role, using the experience to learn from his teammates and develop the mindset that helped him enjoy a long and successful Test career.

"The first two years, when I entered the team for the first time in 2011. I had to wait 20 games for my Test debut, and I was there as a 12th man for two years. That was a challenging phase, but I learnt a lot from it. I had two choices: either to gain sympathy or try to improve myself. There is nothing bad about being a 12th man or serving water or helping your teammates. I took it positively. I would look at everything, and because of that, I could play for a long time. Observing helped my attitude and mindset. It would be easy to gain sympathy, but I never expected that," he said on his Hindi YouTube channel.

'Won't have so much patience right from start' The Test veteran also spoke about the importance of patience in his journey, admitting it wasn't something that came naturally to him. The veteran batter said his experiences growing up in Mumbai, combined with conversations with senior players, gradually changed his outlook and taught him to focus only on what was within his control rather than worrying about selection.

"It was there from before, but it also developed as I kept playing and gained experience. I will not say I had so much patience right from the start. When you travel in a local train in Mumbai, it is challenging. So somewhere, patience develops right from there. When I started domestic cricket and kept scoring consistently, you unknowingly think that your name should come for India. And even I thought the same. But after talking to some senior players and over time, I realised it will happen when it has to happen. You do whatever is in your control. If you want to play for long, patience is important," he added.