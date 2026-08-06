Ajinkya Rahane tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s family to keep their kid disciplined: ‘He needs the right guidance’

Ajinkya Rahane has weighed in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, insisting his family must keep the 15-year-old grounded. Sooryavanshi is on everyone's radar and is arguably the most exciting young talent in international cricket. But being in the limelight at such a young age comes with its own set of challenges. While there's no denying his talent, the next few years will be crucial for the youngster, and Rahane believes his family, more than anyone else, has a key role to play in ensuring there are no distractions along the way. The Sooryavanshis (X)

“What he needs at the moment is the right guidance. Where would that come from? The first thing is that family is really important. The family needs to understand what is important to him. These days, you see a lot of planning, fame, travel, and many people around you. Family needs to be strong, tell him what is important, and then, in the next five years, 10 years down the line, keep him disciplined,” Rahane told Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast.

Let's not forget, he's only 15 Besides becoming the youngest male cricketer to play for India, Sooryavanshi also became the first player to be accompanied by his family on an international tour. The BCCI, too, has gone the extra mile to ensure the teenager is well looked after. That said, it's only been two series, and despite two fifties in six innings, the bigger challenge lies ahead of him. With the Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, how Sooryavanshi fares over the next couple of years could go a long way in shaping his long-term future.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already made quite an impression. Arguably the most talked-about cricketer in world cricket today, he continues to dominate headlines whether he's playing or not. His exploits have left the Indian and overseas media, as well as former cricketers, in awe. World cricket was eager to embrace him after his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, in which he became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap after amassing 776 runs. His international career, however, began with more of a whimper than a bang, as England's pacers repeatedly exposed him and dismissed him cheaply.

Rahane already urged caution over pushing Sooryavanshi into Test cricket despite Sachin Tendulkar's endorsement. As he rightly pointed out, international cricket is a different challenge from the IPL, and the youngster would be better served by being allowed to develop naturally rather than being burdened with expectations.