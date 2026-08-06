Ajinkya Rahane tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s family to keep their kid disciplined: ‘He needs the right guidance’
Ajinkya Rahane says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family must keep the 15-year-old grounded, warning patience and guidance are key to his long-term success.
Ajinkya Rahane has weighed in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, insisting his family must keep the 15-year-old grounded. Sooryavanshi is on everyone's radar and is arguably the most exciting young talent in international cricket. But being in the limelight at such a young age comes with its own set of challenges. While there's no denying his talent, the next few years will be crucial for the youngster, and Rahane believes his family, more than anyone else, has a key role to play in ensuring there are no distractions along the way.
“What he needs at the moment is the right guidance. Where would that come from? The first thing is that family is really important. The family needs to understand what is important to him. These days, you see a lot of planning, fame, travel, and many people around you. Family needs to be strong, tell him what is important, and then, in the next five years, 10 years down the line, keep him disciplined,” Rahane told Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast.
Let's not forget, he's only 15
Besides becoming the youngest male cricketer to play for India, Sooryavanshi also became the first player to be accompanied by his family on an international tour. The BCCI, too, has gone the extra mile to ensure the teenager is well looked after. That said, it's only been two series, and despite two fifties in six innings, the bigger challenge lies ahead of him. With the Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, how Sooryavanshi fares over the next couple of years could go a long way in shaping his long-term future.
At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already made quite an impression. Arguably the most talked-about cricketer in world cricket today, he continues to dominate headlines whether he's playing or not. His exploits have left the Indian and overseas media, as well as former cricketers, in awe. World cricket was eager to embrace him after his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, in which he became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap after amassing 776 runs. His international career, however, began with more of a whimper than a bang, as England's pacers repeatedly exposed him and dismissed him cheaply.
Rahane already urged caution over pushing Sooryavanshi into Test cricket despite Sachin Tendulkar's endorsement. As he rightly pointed out, international cricket is a different challenge from the IPL, and the youngster would be better served by being allowed to develop naturally rather than being burdened with expectations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More