Ajinkya Rahane challenges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after lukewarm start to India career: ‘International cricket is not IPL’
Ajinkya Rahane urges patience with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying international cricket is a different challenge and it's too early to judge his Test future.
Ajinkya Rahane feels it’s too early to judge whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play Test cricket for India after the teenager’s mixed outings in England and Zimbabwe. Sooryavanshi was endorsed for Test cricket by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, not too long ago. And when India’s squad for the Ireland and England T20Is was announced, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian player to be named in the 15. Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI’s chairman of selectors, admitted that the committee was left with no other option but to pick him.
However, with scores of 14, 13, 15, 50, 20 and 81, it’s safe to say that Sooryavanshi has had a lukewarm start to his India career. With the world waiting for the youngster’s India debut, that moment finally arrived in Manchester, but in the three games that he played against England, Sooryavanshi flattered to deceive. The balls that he would usually smack away to the boundary for fun, were now climbing onto him, with Jofra Archer’s pace unsettling his Rajasthan Royals teammate on more than one occasion.
It’s clear that Sooryavanshi has found international cricket slightly more challenging than the IPL, where earlier this year, he finished with the Orange Cap, blasting 776 runs. Rahane appeared circumspect of Sooryavanshi’s Test ambitions and challenged them with a dose of reality check.
‘Don’t want to put him under pressure’
“It's tough to say or comment on right now,” Rahane said on whether Sooryavanshi will play Test cricket for India, while speaking on the Stick to Cricket Podcast featuring David Lloyd, Phil Tufnell, and former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan.
“I don't want to say anything and put pressure on that young kid. Because people are already talking a lot about him. It’s just two IPL seasons. What I’ve realised is that IPL and international cricket are completely different. The pressure when you represent your country is enormous. Chasing 70 runs in IPL in 4, 5 overs easy. Chasing the same amount of runs in international cricket is different. So, let him just play his game, let him just grow.”
In Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi seemed to find his footing, but even there, he wasn’t at his rollicking best. He scored a half-century in the first T20I, got out for 20 in the second and finally played like the world is used to watching him bat, in the dead rubber, with a blistering knock of 81. Still, the fact that he took 49 balls to get there is very uncharacteristic of Sooryavanshi, who, not too long ago, was on the verge of scoring the fastest IPL century.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More