Selectors want Rohit Sharma out of World Cup plans, felt 'betrayed' after BCCI backed him: Report

Rohit Sharma's international career appeared to be nearing its end last month. After scores of 11 and 26 in the opening two ODIs against England, a media report claimed that the series finale at Lord's would be his farewell appearance for India. It was speculated that Rohit Sharma would retire last month after the Lord's ODI vs England (ANI Pic Service)

However, two days before the match, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly dismissed the speculation. What followed was a roaring response from Rohit himself, who smashed 138 runs, albeit in a losing cause, to send a clear message that he wasn't done yet.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the entire episode exposed a growing disconnect between India's selectors and the BCCI's top brass.

The report claimed that the Indian team management does not want Rohit to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup. It further revealed that one of the selectors had taken a senior BCCI official into confidence over the matter and that Rohit himself had also been informed. However, after the second ODI against England on July 16, reports emerged claiming that the former India captain would retire after the Lord's ODI.

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The speculation quickly snowballed into a major debate on social media. On July 17, Saikia attempted to end the rumours by stating that Rohit would continue to remain a regular member of the Indian team as long as he remained part of the team's plans.

Two days later, Rohit responded in the best possible manner. He hammered a magnificent 138 against England, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's and the oldest Indian to register a hundred in international cricket. More than the records, the innings served as a statement of intent, reaffirming his commitment towards featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

However, the report claimed that several selectors felt "betrayed" after the BCCI's public backing of Rohit. They felt that the board's stance had shifted in response to the narrative on social media, while the team management continued to believe that "the Indian team cannot win the 2027 ODI World Cup with Rohit in the side."

The report further stated that the controversy has also cast uncertainty over chief selector Ajit Agarkar's future. The BCCI is reportedly considering appointing former India batter VVS Laxman, who currently heads the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as the next chief selector.

While the proposal remains only at the "consideration stage", the report said a final decision is expected at the BCCI Annual General Meeting in September. It added that Agarkar's future could hinge on India's performance in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.