Mohammad Amir, now British citizen, opens up on whether he would sign up for IPL: ‘I don’t know…'

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has responded to mounting speculation over a potential Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, saying he has not yet made a decision about participating in the tournament despite becoming eligible following his British citizenship. The left-arm fast bowler, currently in England for The Hundred, said his immediate attention is on his ongoing franchise commitments and insisted there are no concrete plans regarding the IPL at this stage. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir opens up on IPL. (AFP)

Amir's career entered a new chapter after acquiring British citizenship, a development that has changed his status across several T20 leagues. The change allows him to compete in English domestic competitions without occupying an overseas slot and has also broadened his opportunities in franchise cricket worldwide.

"I will play in the PSL in 2027 as an overseas player. As for the IPL, I don't know yet whether I will participate," Amir said.

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This season, Amir represented Nottinghamshire's Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast as a domestic player before joining Trent Rockets in The Hundred under the same classification. His revised eligibility has made him a more attractive option for franchises, particularly in leagues that impose restrictions on overseas players.

In the six matches that he has played for the Rockets in the Hundred so far, Amir has returned with five wickets.

The 34-year-old also confirmed that he will continue to feature in the Pakistan Super League from the 2027 season, although he will do so as an overseas player rather than a locally registered cricketer because of his new nationality.

How did Amir secure British citizenship? Amir secured British citizenship through his wife, Narjis Khan, a British national, after completing the required legal and residency formalities. The move has effectively expanded his franchise options, with eligibility now extending to competitions such as the IPL.

Despite renewed interest surrounding a possible IPL debut, Amir refrained from committing himself, indicating that any decision on the matter will be taken at a later stage. For now, his priority remains performing in England before returning to the PSL.

Amir stepped away from international cricket following the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending a Pakistan career that saw him play 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20 Internationals. Renowned for his swing bowling and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, the veteran seamer continues to be one of the most experienced names on the global franchise circuit.